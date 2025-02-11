Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,111 in the last 365 days.

Bobcat check-in on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. in Grangeville

Attention Trappers! A bobcat check-in will be held at Senior Citizens Center in Grangeville, 108 Grangeville Truck Rte on Tuesday, February 18th starting at 4pm. Check in will take place prior to the big game season setting public meeting, which starts at 5pm. Each trapper will be charged a $1.75 administration fee and $3 per pelt. 

Contact the regional office (208) 799-5010 for more information. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bobcat check-in on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. in Grangeville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more