Bobcat check-in on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. in Grangeville
Attention Trappers! A bobcat check-in will be held at Senior Citizens Center in Grangeville, 108 Grangeville Truck Rte on Tuesday, February 18th starting at 4pm. Check in will take place prior to the big game season setting public meeting, which starts at 5pm. Each trapper will be charged a $1.75 administration fee and $3 per pelt.
Contact the regional office (208) 799-5010 for more information.
