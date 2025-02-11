FOMO.ai Names TJ Stave as Head of Agency Services to Help Brands & Agencies Win With AI Marketing

FOMO.ai Logo, AI Marketing

Bringing deep Client expertise to help brands scale with content marketing, even as Google pivots to being a Knowledge Engine, and AI causes disruption.

Taking a risk four months after having my first child wasn’t easy, but after seeing the results FOMO.ai has generated for household brands, I was blown away.” — TJ Stave

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOMO.ai, the AI-powered marketing team that helps brands get more traffic, has brought on TJ Stave as Head of Agency Services.

Stave, who previously held key roles at IPG and Dentsu, has worked with industry giants like Amazon and has a track record of driving results in digital marketing. His decision to join FOMO.ai wasn’t just about a new role—it was about the future of content marketing & AI SEO and the urgent need for brands to rethink their content strategies.

“Taking a risk four months after having my first child wasn’t easy,” Stave said. “But after seeing the results FOMO.ai has generated for household brands, I was blown away. FOMO.ai is solving one of the biggest challenges in content marketing today: how to get more traffic when AI Overviews are reducing clicks from Google.”

FOMO.ai has rapidly become the go-to AI-powered solution for brands looking to outmaneuver traditional SEO approaches. By combining human expertise with autonomous AI Marketing Teams, the company delivers brand-aligned content strategies that drive real traffic, not just rankings.

FOMO.ai’s brand clients are seeing rapid growth in success, as well as becoming the authority on their topics in AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity.

“TJ brings deep agency experience and an insider’s perspective on what brands need in a world where marketing is changing fast,” said Dax Hamman, Co-Founder of FOMO.ai. “His leadership will help agencies and brands take advantage of AI-powered content in a way that actually delivers results.”

As Head of Agency Services, Stave will lead FOMO.ai’s partnerships with agencies, helping them future-proof their SEO strategies and generate real, measurable growth for clients.

Angela Caltagirone (VP Marketing/Digital Transformation Williams-Sonoma Inc, EVP Belardi Wong, GM & SVP Vionic) is CDMO at the rapidly growing pickleball brand, PB5star: “FOMO.ai has completely changed the way I think about growth marketing. I get the benefits of AI scale without the complexity. We create high-quality content that generates attributable revenue.”

How FOMO.ai Delivers Results

FOMO.ai has developed a repeatable AI SEO playbook that helps brands get more traffic even as Google changes the rules. Want to see how it works? Watch the breakdown here: https://youtu.be/hbwjStVjLAo.

About FOMO.ai

FOMO.ai helps brands win with marketing by combining autonomous AI Marketing Teams with expert Human Marketing Teams. In an era where Google’s AI Overviews are disrupting traditional SEO, FOMO.ai delivers real results through an AI-powered approach to content marketing. Learn more at fomo.ai/getmoretraffic.

Why Most Brands Fail at Content Marketing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.