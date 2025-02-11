Maxio and Ibbaka Launch Groundbreaking AI Agent Monetization Survey

Maxio and Ibbaka announce the launch of a comprehensive industry survey on AI agent monetization strategies.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maxio, the leading platform for SaaS billing and revenue management, and Ibbaka, a pioneer in customer value management and value-based pricing, today announced the launch of a comprehensive industry survey on AI agent monetization strategies.The "Agentic AI - Value - Monetization - Billing" survey aims to uncover emerging patterns and best practices in value creation, packaging, pricing, and billing for B2B AI agents. This initiative comes at a critical time as businesses across industries grapple with how to effectively monetize AI technologies."AI agents are revolutionizing how businesses operate, but many companies struggle with how to package and price these solutions," said Randy Wootton, CEO of Maxio. "This survey will provide invaluable insights to help organizations unlock the full potential of AI agent monetization."Key focus areas of the survey include:•Defining standard AI agent packaging patterns•Identifying optimal pricing models for each pattern•Analyzing current and future adoption trends•Developing heuristics for effective AI agent packaging and pricingRespondents will receive exclusive access to a comprehensive report summarizing the findings, enabling them to benchmark their strategies against industry trends."As AI reshapes the B2B landscape, understanding how to create and capture value is crucial," added Mark Stiving, CEO of Impact Pricing. "This research by Maxio and Ibbaka will be instrumental in guiding pricing strategies for AI Agents." Companies can take this five-minute survey using this link. People responding to the survey will receive a summary of the results that they can use to benchmark their own performance and get ideas on where to improve.About MaxioMaxio provides a comprehensive platform for recurring billing, subscription management, revenue recognition, and financial reporting tailored to the needs of SaaS and subscription-based businesses. For more information, visit www.maxio.com About IbbakaIbbaka helps SaaS businesses optimize their packaging and pricing to meet or exceed key SaaS metrics through its pricing optimization and value management platform, Valio. For more information, visit www.ibbaka.com For more information about the survey or to schedule an interview, please contact:Taryn AustgenDirector, Integrated Marketing, Maxiotaryn.austgen@maxio.comLiam HannafordMarketing Manager, Ibbakalhannaford@ibbaka.com

