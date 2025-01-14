Ibbaka Revolutionizes Customer Value Management with AI-Powered Foundation Edition

Ibbaka Announces Foundation Edition Launch for Customer Value Management

Ibbaka, a leading provider of customer value management and pricing optimization software, today announced the launch of the Ibbaka Foundation Edition.

Ibbaka is a leader in helping B2B growth stage companies improve their packaging and pricing. Working with Ibbaka has a big impact on critical SaaS growth metrics.” — Sanket Merchant, Partner, PeakSpan Capital

VANCOUVER, CANADA, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ibbaka Performance Inc. (“Ibbaka”), a leading provider of customer value management and pricing optimization software, today announced the launch of the Ibbaka Foundation Edition.Ibbaka has leveraged generative AI to develop a new package that changes the dynamics of the Customer Value Management category. The Ibbaka Foundation package is priced at only $750 per month ($9,000 per year) making it the most affordable way to get started with Customer Value Management and Value Based Pricing.Customer Value Management (CVM) and Value Based Pricing (VBP) are the best ways to execute the value cycle of creating, communicating, delivering, and documenting value to customer (V2C) and then capturing one’s fair share of the value delivered in price. The results are higher win rates, larger Average Contract Value (ACV), and improved Net Revenue Retention.Time to value with the Foundation package is measured in days, not the months required for conventional approaches. Companies adopting Customer Value Management and Value Based pricing have been shown in research by Stephan Liozu and Andreas Hinterhuber to grow faster and become more valuable than their peers.“Ibbaka is a leader in helping B2B growth stage companies improve their packaging and pricing,” says Sanket Merchant, partner at PeakSpan Capital in San Mateo. “Working with Ibbaka has a big impact on critical SaaS growth metrics.”Ibbaka can deliver this package through the effective use of generative AI and the perfection of a Value Model Generation process. Value Models are the center of Ibbaka’s Customer Value Management platform. Value Models provide a formal way to collect, organize, and document the economic value that a solution provides to its customers. Ibbaka’s platform takes these value models and transforms them into value stories that are used by sales and customer success to engage in data-backed conversations on value.“With the release of our Foundation Edition, we are making powerful Customer Value Management accessible to every B2B SaaS company,” says Karen Chiang, Chief Value Officer at Ibbaka. “Our work is driven by the belief that it’s value that truly drives the subscription economy. We’re beyond excited by today’s release and empowering all B2B SaaS companies to unlock their full potential by helping them define, communicate, demonstrate, and amplify the value they deliver.”About IbbakaIbbaka is a leading Customer Value Management (CVM) platform that empowers B2B SaaS companies to optimize value delivery and pricing across the entire customer lifecycle. We empower businesses to define, communicate, and demonstrate value, leading to improved sales performance, higher customer retention and lifetime value, and accelerated growth.Through configurable and highly flexible value models, dynamic and interactive value stories and visualizations, AI-powered analytics, and seamless integration with CRM and customer success tools, Ibbaka transforms how businesses understand, communicate, and capture customer value. Ibbaka’s unique ability to connect pricing models with value models allows companies to justify value-price ratios and capture fair pricing aligned with delivered value.

