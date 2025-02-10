Winter Weather Threat This Week: Get Ready Now

CHICAGO – With the threat starting midweek of heavy snowfall and cold temperatures across much of the upper Midwest, FEMA’s Region 5 office in Chicago encourages everyone to prepare now.

“The forecast this week is an important reminder that winter isn’t over just yet,” said acting FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Michael S. Chesney. “Now is the time to check local weather forecasts and warnings, learn the risks for your area and take precautions to stay safe.”

Follow the instructions of state and local officials and listen to local radio or TV stations for updated emergency information. Gather supplies in case you need to stay home for several days without power. Keep in mind each person’s specific needs, including medication, and don’t forget the needs of your pets. Fully charge your phone and other electronic items before the storm in case you lose power. Avoid non-essential travel. If you must go out, make sure your vehicle is in good working condition and fill your gas tank before the storm hits. Check that your car’s emergency supply kit is fully stocked before traveling. Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Heat your home safely. Remember to keep space heaters at least three feet away from items that can burn and plug them directly into the wall. Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home. When using a generator, always keep it outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages.

