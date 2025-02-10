Get Repair, Rebuilding Advice Feb. 10-15 in Hawkins and Washington Counties
FEMA’s mitigation specialists have partnered with The Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement to offer free advice and tips on rebuilding homes stronger and safer as Tennessee residents repair, rebuild and make improvements after Tropical Storm Helene.
FEMA specialists will be available as detailed below:
Monday, Feb. 10, to Saturday, Feb. 15
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday
Hawkins County
The Home Depot
2000 Harrell Rd.
Kingsport, TN 37660
Washington County
Lowe’s Home Improvement
180 Marketplace Blvd.
Johnson City, TN 37604
The mitigation specialists are available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at general contractors or those who do the work on their own.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.