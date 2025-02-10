Get Repair, Rebuilding Advice Feb. 10-15 in Hawkins and Washington Counties

FEMA’s mitigation specialists have partnered with The Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement to offer free advice and tips on rebuilding homes stronger and safer as Tennessee residents repair, rebuild and make improvements after Tropical Storm Helene.

FEMA specialists will be available as detailed below:

Monday, Feb. 10, to Saturday, Feb. 15

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday

Hawkins County

The Home Depot

2000 Harrell Rd.

Kingsport, TN 37660

Washington County

Lowe’s Home Improvement

180 Marketplace Blvd.

Johnson City, TN 37604

The mitigation specialists are available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at general contractors or those who do the work on their own.