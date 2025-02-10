Submit Release
CDC estimates at least 24 million have had seasonal flu 

At least 24 million people have had seasonal flu this season, according to estimates  from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 49,000 patients were admitted to hospitals with the flu for the week ending Feb. 1. Emergency department visits due to the flu remain classified as “very high” and “increasing,” the agency said. ED visits for COVID-19 are “low” and “decreasing,” while visits for respiratory syncytial virus are “moderate” and “decreasing.” Overall respiratory illness activity causing people to seek health care is “very high.” 

