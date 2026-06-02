AHA urges CMS not to finalize provisions in FY 2027 inpatient psychiatric facility proposed rule

The AHA submitted comments to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services June 1 on the inpatient psychiatric facility prospective payment system proposed rule for fiscal year 2027. The AHA expressed concerns that CMS’ proposed market basket update is inadequate and urged CMS to revisit the proposal and work with Congress to reduce the high productivity adjustment; in addition, the AHA suggested that CMS delay the proposed cap on outlier payments pending further analysis of the drivers of high-cost stays. In other comments, the AHA recommended that CMS delay its proposed implementation of the IPF patient assessment instrument. The AHA said that in its current form, the IPF-PAI would result in an enormous burden and costs for psychiatric providers with minimal value to patient care. The AHA encouraged the agency to continue using existing IPF quality reporting requirements in the meantime while developing a different instrument.

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