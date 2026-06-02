CMS urged by AHA not to finalize certain provisions in FY 2027 proposed rule for inpatient rehab facilities 

The AHA June 1 urged the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to revisit its market basket forecast and work with Congress to reduce the productivity adjustment in the agency’s fiscal year 2027 proposed rule for inpatient rehabilitation facilities. In comments on the rule, the AHA urged CMS to revise its proposed coverage and documentation changes that would impose rigid timing and paperwork requirements for therapies, preadmission screenings and interdisciplinary team meetings. The AHA also expressed concerns about CMS’ request for information on broad IRF PPS payment reforms that were modeled after skilled-nursing facility payment policies. The AHA recommended that CMS preserve clinical flexibility and pursue more targeted, IRF-specific policy refinements.



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