Pleasant Shade Man Arrested, Charged in TBI CSAM Investigaton

SMITH COUNTY – Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Cybercrime & Digital Evidence Unit have charged a Smith County man in an ongoing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) investigation.

Agents began the investigation in December 2024 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an individual who uploaded multiple files of child sexual abuse material to a Dropbox account. Agents subsequently identified the individual as Nathan Tyler Goolsby (DOB 2/28/1995).

On February 10th, TBI agents secured a warrant, charging the Pleasant Shade man with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Authorities with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office located Goolsby in Smith County and booked him into the Smith County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is an ICAC affiliate of the Tennessee ICAC Task Force. Anyone with information about these cases or other cases of online child exploitation should contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tipline at 1-800-TBI-FIND, TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov, or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Parents seeking additional information about cybercrime, child exploitation, and how best to safeguard their loved ones can visit www.NetSmartz.org for a variety of topical, age-appropriate resources.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###