Five States to Consider Let Grow’s “Reasonable Childhood Independence” Laws, Giving Kids the Right to be Kids

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let Grow, the non-profit making it “easy, normal and legal” to give kids back some independence, says legislators in five states are hoping to pass “Reasonable Childhood Independence” laws this year. And another five states may follow suit.

Bipartisan sponsors, who often disagree on just about everything else, are working together to make it clear that parents have the right to decide when their kids can play, walk, bike and generally just be kids, without constant adult supervision. “Neglect” and “child endangerment” are only when parents put their children in obvious, serious danger – not anytime they take their eyes off their kids.

“Across America, legislators are making it easier for parents to let their kids play without fear of triggering a state investigation,” says Lenore Skenazy, Let Grow’s president.

On Feb. 5, Georgia Senate Majority Caucus Leader Jason Anavitarte (R.) was joined by Senators Robert Robertson (R.) and Jason Esteves (D.) to introduce SB 110. The bill declares that children do not need constant supervision, and that families should not face neglect or endangerment charges when they make everyday decisions as to when their kids can safely be unsupervised.

Florida legislators anticipate introducing a similar bill shortly, with the effort led by Rep. Monique Miller (R.), Sen. Erin Grall (R.), and Sen. Leonard Spencer (D.).

Both states’ bills are gathering momentum in part due to the international story of Georgia mom Brittany Patterson, arrested because her son, age 10, took a walk to town without telling anybody. A passerby saw him and called the police. Law enforcement handcuffed Patterson in front of her kids and threw her in jail. She was also threatened with child protective services’ involvement, including a demand that she download a tracking device and always know her son’s exact whereabouts – a demand she politely refused. The case sparked national outrage.

Additional interest in Let Grow-backed legislation has been sparked by the best-selling book "The Anxious Generation," by Let Grow co-founder Jonathan Haidt. It cites Let Grow’s legislative work as a key initiative that can help reduce children’s anxiety and depression by increasing their independence. (It can help decrease parental anxiety, too!)

Most states’ child protection laws define neglect as the inability or unwillingness of a parent to provide “proper supervision.” But who decides what is “proper”? Too often these laws allow government caseworkers to impose their own ideas of what good parenting is.

Moveover, parents in poverty – say, moms working two shifts – worry that letting their child come home with a latchkey could be mistaken for neglect.

In Missouri, Rep. Josh Hurlbert (R.) has introduced H.B. 570. In 2024, he introduced a similar Reasonable Childhood Independence bill that received unanimous support, but it did not get a final vote before the legislature closed last spring.

In Nebraska, Sen. Terrell McKinney (D.) has introduced LR 462. The bill was heard in the Judiciary Committee on Feb. 7.

Michigan Senators Jeff Irwin and Ed McBroom plan to reintroduce SB 547 and 548 shortly, companion bills that were taken up before the Michigan Senate Housing and Human Services Committee last spring.

All these laws would not only green light childhood independence but also protect parents.

While each pending bill is adapted to its state’s specific statutes, lawmakers have looked to the legislation that unanimously passed in Virginia in 2023 as a model. Utah, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, and Montana all have passed similar measures, giving families in those states peace of mind and explicit legal protection.

Meanwhile, preliminary discussions with legislative leaders and advocates in states from California to Pennsylvania are laying the groundwork for potential legislative action later in 2025, or 2026.

Nonprofits across the political spectrum, from the conservative Parental Rights Foundation to the ACLU, have joined Let Grow to promote and testify in support of these laws, as have many child and family advocacy groups.

This legislation also helps to preserve states’ limited child protective resources for the abused children who need them most.

