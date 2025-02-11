Red Mountain Group Expands National Presence with 3rd Acquisition in Illinois

Red Mountain Group Acquires Woodridge Plaza Red Mountain Group Acquires Woodridge Plaza Aerial Shot Red Mountain Group

Red Mountain Group, Inc., a leading CRE development co., acquires Woodridge Plaza, a 50,809 SF neighborhood retail center located in Woodridge, IL.

This acquisition aligns with our vision of national growth in key markets and investing in well-positioned retail properties that serve as essential hubs for their communities.” — Jonathan Gesuale, VP Real Estate for Red Mountain Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Mountain Group, Inc., a leading real estate development company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Woodridge Plaza, a prime 50,809 SF neighborhood retail center located at 2401 75th St. and 7520 Janes Rd. in Woodridge, Illinois.

Key Highlights of the Acquisition:

• Strong Tenant Mix: Anchored by Walgreens, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Anytime Fitness (coming soon) with additional tenants including 7-Eleven with gas, retail shops, and dining options catering to the surrounding residential community.

• Strategic Location: Situated just 1/4 mile from the I-355 and 75th Street interchange, with 32,700 vehicles per day.

• Affluent, High-Demand Market:

o Nearly 250,000 residents within a five-mile radius.

o Median household income exceeding $107,000.

Immediate improvements are planned to enhance the property’s aesthetic appeal and functionality, reinforcing its position as a premier retail destination.

“We are excited to bring Woodridge Plaza into our portfolio as we continue our national growth in key markets,” said Jonathan Gesuale, VP Real Estate for Red Mountain Group. “This acquisition aligns with our vision of investing in well-positioned retail properties that serve as essential hubs for their communities.”

For leasing inquiries, please contact:

Brenda Benter – Sr. Vice President Leasing, Red Mountain Group

Phone: 714-460-1500 | Email: bbenter@rmrginc.com

Jaidyn Phonrath – Leasing Associate, Red Mountain Group

Phone: 714-821-2172 | Email: jphonrath@rmrginc.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa M Gray, Director of Marketing

Red Mountain Group

marketing@rmrginc.com

714-460-1577

For more Information: Visit the Woodridge Plaza Property Page

About Red Mountain Group

Red Mountain Group, Inc. is a privately held retail redeveloper with a national portfolio encompassing over 6.5 million square feet of commercial retail development with a current market /value of over $1.6B dollars with over 125 assets in 23 states. Red Mountain Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 by Mr. Michael H. Mugel. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, with an additional office in Phoenix, Arizona. Red Mountain Group can be found online on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and at www.RedMountainGroupInc.com

