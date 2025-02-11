Red Mountain Group Acquires over 415K SF in Pittsburgh, PA

Overview of Century Square Shopping Center Century Square Shopping Center - Lowe's Red Mountain Group

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Mountain Group, Inc., a leading real estate development company, announces the acquisition of Century Square, a 415,613-square-foot, nationally anchored shopping center in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.

Century Square is a prominent regional retail hub in the Greater Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area, boasting a dynamic mix of nationally recognized tenants including Lowe’s, Hobby Lobby, Planet Fitness, and Shop ‘N Save.

Built in 1990 and renovated in 2016, Century Square reinforces the resilience of brick-and-mortar retail in a competitive landscape.

Key Features of the Acquisition:

• Prime Location: Situated within a dense retail and residential corridor, just nine miles from downtown Pittsburgh and adjacent to major traffic generators such as the Allegheny County Airport.

• Affluent Demographics:

o 192,000 residents within a five-mile radius.

o Average household income of $90,434.

• E-Commerce-Resistant Tenants: A tenant roster that includes fitness, dining, and entertainment anchors, catering to modern consumer demands.

• Upside Potential: The property’s current occupancy of 82.7% allows room for growth through targeted leasing initiatives.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand our national footprint and invest in high-performing retail assets,” said Kyle Weichert, Sr. VP of Business Development for Red Mountain Group. “Century Square marks our first asset in western Pennsylvania. It aligns perfectly with our strategy of acquiring properties in established markets with strong fundamentals and growth potential.”

Visit the Century Square Property Page

We are currently seeking tenants for vacancies.

For leasing inquiries, please contact:

Brenda Benter – Sr. Vice President Leasing, Red Mountain Group

Phone: 714-460-1500 | Email: bbenter@rmrginc.com

Kristin Ambrose – Sr. Vice President Leasing, Red Mountain Group

Phone: 714-460-1564 | Email: kambrose@rmrginc.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa M Gray, Director of Marketing

Red Mountain Group

marketing@rmrginc.com

714-460-1577

About Red Mountain Group

Red Mountain Group, Inc. is a privately held retail redeveloper with a national portfolio encompassing over 6.5 million square feet of commercial retail development with a current market value of over $1.6B dollars with over 125 assets in 23 states. Red Mountain Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 by Mr. Michael H. Mugel. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, with an additional office in Phoenix, Arizona. Red Mountain Group can be found online on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and at www.RedMountainGroupInc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

