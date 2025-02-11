Libera Names GovTech Industry Veteran Michael Wons as Chief Executive Officer

Libera Appoints Michael Wons as Chief Executive Officer

Accomplished Software Leader to Drive Product Innovation and Growth Acceleration at Libera

JAMESTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Libera, Inc. (“Libera” or “the Company”), a leading provider of case management software platform for Government Agencies that serve citizens in need, with a specific focus on WIOA programs, and adjacent markets backed by Tideshift Capital Group , today announced the appointment of Michael Wons as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). In his new role, Wons will lead Libera in the next stage of growth and its mission to empower government agencies to manage cases and improve participant impact with data-driven insights and seamless federal reporting and compliance.“Mike’s capabilities and past leadership success in leveraging product innovation and developing high-performing sales teams at scale for Private, Public and Not-for-Profit enterprise companies aligns well with our investment thesis, and we believe his leadership will propel the Company to new heights in its core and adjacent markets,” said Himanshu Gandhi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Tideshift Capital Group. “We look forward to partnering with Mike and the rest of the team to support Libera in delivering new products and increased value to customers as it enhances its next-gen SaaS platform with AI and data-driven analytics. We can’t wait to see what Mike will achieve at Libera.”Bringing more than 25 years of deep GovTech industry knowledge and scaling software businesses through product-led growth, Mike joins Libera from GovTech Strategy Advisors, where he served as Managing Partner and COO/CFO/CAO for PE-backed GovTech businesses. His wealth of experience in GovTech includes previous positions as CTO for the State of Illinois, as well as serving in President and “C” level roles for multiple GovTech– 100 leading companies. His contributions, paired with an empathic approach to leadership and customer relationships, have led to consistently delivering sustainable double-digit recurring revenue growth year-over-year for the past ten years.Among Wons’ top priorities in his new role will be accelerating growth through Libera’s innovation in its core platform and the development of AI and data intelligence capabilities. Additionally, he is committed to building on the Company’s customer-centric culture with one focus in mind, helping make the complexity of government agencies simple, modern, and secure for its constituents and improving the lives of the individuals and communities they serve.“I'm excited to work with Libera's leadership team, employees, Tideshift, and our valued customers to drive future growth. Libera is at the intersection of industry leading vocational rehabilitation and case management capabilities for Government agencies providing important needed services for citizens,” said Michael Wons. “Libera’s modern, cloud native horizontal platform offering, along with its portfolio of vertically specific configurable case management solutions, is sorely needed in the Government Technology space and what agencies and departments are looking for to help solve complex processes and federal reporting requirements.”About LiberaLibera is a leader in Case Management Solutions software platform for Government Agencies that serve citizens in need, with a specific focus on WIOA programs, and adjacent public and private markets. Libera’s next generation SaaS platform is the only out-of-the-box, market-driven SaaS solution in its segment. The company’s software and services enable state agencies to provide best-in-class case management practices to their users, while at the same time strictly following ever-changing compliance standards for federal reporting and reimbursement. For more information, visit www.libera.com About TideshiftHeadquartered in Boston, Tideshift Capital Group is a private investment firm that has been purpose-built to acquire data-rich, growth-focused vertical software and tech-enabled services businesses in the lower-middle market. With a sector-focused approach, the firm targets attractive investment opportunities in North America through buyouts, corporate carve-outs, and majority equity positions in companies in transition. By leveraging the firm’s unique heritage blending investment and operational experience, Tideshift’s distinctive approach propels value creation and is grounded in product-led growth, embedding AI and data to target whitespace opportunities. Tideshift is further differentiated in its ability to deploy an extensive network of engineering, AI, sales, and marketing resources at scale to create impact velocity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.