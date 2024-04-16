Tideshift Capital Completes Acquisition of Libera, a Leader in AI Case Management Software for Government Agencies
Acquisition to Accelerate the Growth and Innovation of Libera’s AI Case Management Software Platform and Data Intelligence Capabilities
Libera’s data-rich and intuitive case management software platform has demonstrated unbelievable value to agency professionals and external partners”JAMESTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tideshift Capital Group (together with its affiliates “Tideshift”), a Boston-based private investment firm investing in lower middle-market software and tech-enabled services businesses, announced today the acquisition of Libera, Inc. (or “the Company”), a leading AI case management software platform for general and blind vocational rehabilitation (VR) agencies and adjacent markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
— Himanshu Gandhi, co-founder and Managing Partner at Tideshift
Libera is a flexible, innovative software platform that revolutionizes how government agencies manage cases and improve participant impact with data-driven insights and seamless federal reporting and compliance. Based on the strength of the platform, leading industry experts recognize Libera for its innovation, leadership, and customer support. With the acquisition by Tideshift, the Company intends to enhance its advanced event-sourcing data architecture, artificial intelligence, and data-driven analytics to exponentially grow customer ROI with its next-gen SaaS platform.
At a time when billions of federal funding will continue to increase to support employment programs for general, disabled, and blind citizens, alongside needs for elderly care, mental wellness, child welfare, healthcare and related programs, Libera’s SaaS tools are integral to agencies and private organizations looking to support all its stakeholders. At its core, Libera’s case management platform drives improved worker productivity and effectiveness by providing all the necessary tools for more effective and efficient citizen outcomes. This is all done through a mobile and web-based application that seamlessly integrates with other backend systems.
“Libera’s data-rich and intuitive case management software platform has demonstrated unbelievable value to agency professionals and external partners as seen from its long-term customer relationships of 7+ years,” commented Himanshu Gandhi, co-founder and Managing Partner at Tideshift, “With user-friendly tools for better customer engagement, users rely on Libera’s platform to provide custom workflows, performance reporting, and data-intelligence, all seamlessly integrated with an agency’s tech stack. We see an extensive runway ahead for product innovation and capturing attractive opportunities across the value chain.”
“Tideshift has significant expertise, investment capital, resource opportunity, and energy necessary to take Libera to the next level.” said Stephanie Hobson, President of Libera. “I am thrilled with our partnership and excited for the evolution of Libera that will surely manifest under Tideshift's care.”
Daniel Callahan, co-founder and Partner at Tideshift added, “In addition to its resiliency to economic downturns, Libera’s capabilities, combined with the positive social impact and personal touch of its team, are why we are excited to partner with the Company as they build upon their market-leading position in vocational rehabilitation and expand into complementary adjacent public and private markets.”
About Libera
Libera is a leader in AI Case Management Solutions software for vocational rehabilitation government agencies and adjacent public and private markets. Libera’s next generation SaaS platform is the only out-of-the-box, market-driven SaaS solution in its segment. The company’s software and services enable state agencies to provide best-in-class case management practices to their users, while at the same time strictly following ever-changing compliance standards for federal reporting and reimbursement. For more information about Libera, please visit www.libera.com.
About Tideshift
Headquartered in Boston, Tideshift Capital Group is a private investment firm that has been purpose-built to acquire data-rich, growth-focused vertical software and tech-enabled services businesses in the lower-middle market. With a sector-focused approach, the firm targets attractive investment opportunities in North America through buyouts, corporate carve-outs, and majority equity positions in companies in transition. By leveraging the firm’s unique heritage blending investment and operational experience, Tideshift’s distinctive approach propels value creation and is grounded in product-led growth, embedding AI and data to target whitespace opportunities. Tideshift is further differentiated in its ability to deploy an extensive network of engineering, AI, sales, and marketing resources at scale to create impact velocity. More information is available at www.tideshift.com and on LinkedIn.
Investor Relations
Tideshift Capital Group
hello@tideshift.com