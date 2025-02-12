Beverly Hills Estate in the Flats Neighborhood Hits the Market, Represented by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty Inc.

813 N. Alpine Dr.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A seven-bedroom estate in the Beverly Hills Flats has been listed for sale, offering an expansive property with modern amenities and architectural details. Represented by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty Inc., the residence at 813 N Alpine Drive spans over 11,000 square feet on a 22,418-square-foot lot and includes a private gated entrance, landscaped grounds, and a two-story foyer.

The home’s interior includes formal and informal living spaces, a dining room with coffered ceilings, and a kitchen with custom cabinetry and high-end appliances. The primary suite features dual bathrooms, walk-in closets, and garden views, while additional amenities include a climate-controlled wine cellar, gym, spa facilities with a sauna and steam room, and a golf simulator room.

The outdoor area is designed to accommodate recreation and gatherings, with a pool, jacuzzi, outdoor dining pavilion, and a lounge area with a fireplace. The property also features a 10+ car garage.

“I have the privilege of working with some of the most successful business leaders and high-net-worth individuals globally. My clients trust me for my discretion, expertise, and commitment to delivering unparalleled results in luxury real estate,” said Jimmy Heckenberg.

The residence is located near retail and dining districts, as well as educational institutions. The property is listed at $25,000,000 and is available for private showings.

