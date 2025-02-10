Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,370 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ Injury Crash Rt100 Waitsfield

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:   25A3000637                               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. John Gildea

STATION:   Berlin Barracks                

CONTACT#:  802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  1/30/25  at approximately 17:02 AM

STREET:  Rt 100/ Meadow rd

TOWN:  Waitsfield

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Susan Burbank

AGE:      60

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Front Driver’s side Damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medial Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Matthew May

AGE:     39

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Front Passenger Side Damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On 1/30/25 at approximately 17:02 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Rt 100 near Meadows Rd in the town of Waitsfield.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1 pulled out from a side street attempting to go south on Rt 100. Vehicle 2 was traveling north on Rt 100 and was unable to avoid Vehicle 1 that pulled out onto Rt 100. The vehicles collided in the front corners of each other.

Bother operators were transported to various hospitals for possible minor injuries. This case is an active investigation.

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ Injury Crash Rt100 Waitsfield

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more