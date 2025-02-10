Berlin Barracks/ Injury Crash Rt100 Waitsfield

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 25A3000637

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 1/30/25 at approximately 17:02 AM

STREET: Rt 100/ Meadow rd

TOWN: Waitsfield

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Susan Burbank

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Driver’s side Damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medial Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Matthew May

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Passenger Side Damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/30/25 at approximately 17:02 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Rt 100 near Meadows Rd in the town of Waitsfield.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1 pulled out from a side street attempting to go south on Rt 100. Vehicle 2 was traveling north on Rt 100 and was unable to avoid Vehicle 1 that pulled out onto Rt 100. The vehicles collided in the front corners of each other.

Bother operators were transported to various hospitals for possible minor injuries. This case is an active investigation.

