Berlin Barracks/ Injury Crash Rt100 Waitsfield
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A3000637
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 1/30/25 at approximately 17:02 AM
STREET: Rt 100/ Meadow rd
TOWN: Waitsfield
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Susan Burbank
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Driver’s side Damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medial Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Matthew May
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Passenger Side Damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/30/25 at approximately 17:02 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Rt 100 near Meadows Rd in the town of Waitsfield.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1 pulled out from a side street attempting to go south on Rt 100. Vehicle 2 was traveling north on Rt 100 and was unable to avoid Vehicle 1 that pulled out onto Rt 100. The vehicles collided in the front corners of each other.
Bother operators were transported to various hospitals for possible minor injuries. This case is an active investigation.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648
