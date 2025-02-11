Globally-supported and locally-driven CATCH India initiative will help address India’s rising rates of non-communicable diseases.

By bringing the evidence-based CATCH model to India, we aim to empower a new generation with the tools and knowledge to lead healthier lives and reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases.” — Duncan Van Dusen, Founder & CEO of CATCH Global Foundation

KIGALI, KIGALI, RWANDA, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Contact: Veronica Ceseña, veronica@catch.org

Newly Announced CATCH India Initiative will Increase Physical Activity among Indian Youth.

The globally-supported and locally-driven CATCH India initiative will help address India’s rising rates of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by setting youth on a trajectory toward positive lifelong health.

Today, at the 4th Global NCD Alliance Forum, representatives from HRIDAY and CATCH Global Foundation proudly announced the launch of CATCH India, a joint initiative to address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through a physical education program that is cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable. A pilot with 10 private schools in New Delhi, India, showed strong evidence of program effectiveness with a 136% increase in students’ moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

In India, the need for high-quality student physical education is imperative where NCDs due to sedentary lifestyles are on the rise. NCDs account for 65% of all deaths, with preventable premature deaths making up almost half of this mortality rate. India has the largest adolescent population (10-19 years) with over 250 million children attending school annually, over five times the number in the US.

“By bringing the evidence-based CATCH model to India, we aim to empower a new generation with the tools and knowledge to lead healthier lives and reduce the risk of NCDs,” said Duncan Van Dusen, Founder & CEO of CATCH Global Foundation. “We could not possibly have a better partner than HRIDAY, India’s premier public health research organization, to lead the local CATCH dissemination effort.”

CATCH India will focus dissemination efforts in schools with students from low to middle socio-economic backgrounds. Schools will receive the CATCH PE Journeys curriculum, supporting physical education equipment, and professional development. CATCH PE Journeys also positively influences a range of physical and mental health factors associated with improved student academic, social, and behavioral outcomes.

“Non-communicable diseases are a growing challenge worldwide, and preventive health education for children is one of the most effective ways to combat them. CATCH India Initiative is well aligned with the Government of India’s current priority of preventing childhood obesity in the country” said Dr. Monika Arora, Executive Director of HRIDAY.

Key elements of the CATCH India Initiative include:

● Culturally adapted curriculum: Programs tailored to India’s unique cultural and educational contexts, ensuring effective engagement and impact.

● Capacity building: Training educators, community leaders, and health professionals to sustain the program’s benefits over the long-term.

● Community involvement: Engaging families and communities to reinforce healthy behaviors beyond the classroom.

Through a combination of grant and private funding, CATCH India aims to partner with over 1,500 schools in 10 geographic areas of the country to reach 225,000 school children at an average cost of 18 USD or 1,494 INR per child. The project will proceed in phases as funds are raised over the course of several years.

CATCH India is a collaborative initiative between HRIDAY, UTHealth Houston School of Public Health, and CATCH Global Foundation. The initiative leverages the resources and expertise of two world-renowned research institutions and CATCH Global Foundation’s proven track record of success in real-world global implementation of CATCH’s school-based health programs. More information, including philanthropic giving opportunities, is available at catch.org/india

About CATCH Global Foundation

CATCH Global Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving children’s health worldwide through school-based health education programs. With a legacy spanning more than three decades, the CATCH platform has positively impacted millions of children in over 15 countries by promoting physical activity, healthy eating, and substance misuse prevention. Learn more at CATCH.org

About HRIDAY

HRIDAY engages in multi-disciplinary research, capacity building and undertakes campaigns linked to the prevention and control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). It focuses primarily upon addressing NCDs from a health and development perspective, particularly in the context of Goal 3.4 under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

