H-E-B Sponsors CATCH Rural Texas Initiative, Providing Whole Child Health Education to 30 Select Schools across Texas

CATCH Rural Texas will bring Whole Child wellness programs to 30 rural schools.

The $150,000 contribution will allow CATCH to provide 10 rural schools per year with their signature Whole Child health or Social & Emotional Learning programs.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, H-E-B and CATCH Global Foundation announced their collaboration on CATCH Rural Texas, a pilot initiative to provide 30 select school campuses in rural Texas communities with access to Whole Child health and Social & Emotional Learning (SEL) programming.

H-E-B will become the title sponsor of CATCH Rural Texas through a generous donation to CATCH Global Foundation of $150,000 over the next three years.

This contribution will allow CATCH to provide up to 10 rural school campuses per year with their choice of CATCH’s signature Whole Child health programs or movement-based Social & Emotional Learning program, SEL Journeys.

“We are grateful to H-E-B for their support of CATCH’s mission to provide all children with access to health education, especially in schools where it’s most needed,” said Duncan Van Dusen, Founder & CEO of CATCH Global Foundation. “Studies show that children in rural areas are disproportionately affected by social factors that impact health. Working with schools to help children acquire the knowledge and skills they need to lead healthy lives is crucial to the future of all Texas communities.”

“We’re proud to support CATCH in this initiative to extend health education to hundreds of students in areas that currently have limited access to support and programming,” said Winell Herron, Group VP of Public Affairs, Diversity, and Environmental Affairs at H-E-B. “At H-E-B, we are passionate supporters of public education and partnerships that empower and uplift our youth in rural communities across Texas.”

The mission of CATCH Global Foundation is to empower school communities to cultivate Whole Child wellness as a lever for student success and social equity. CATCH provides K-12 school communities with curriculum, resources, and educator training on a number of health topics from physical activity, nutrition, SEL, vaping prevention, and more.

CATCH brings over 30 years of experience providing Texas schools with evidence-based health programs that are 100% aligned to state health and PE standards and cover the requirements of the state’s Coordinated School Health mandate. Currently, over 50 percent of K-8 schools in Texas use one or more CATCH programs.

A list of school districts eligible to participate in CATCH Rural Texas can be found at catch.org/rural-texas

CATCH Global Foundation is a 501(c)3 public charity founded in 2014. Our mission is to empower school communities to cultivate Whole Child wellness as a lever for student success and social equity. The Foundation links underserved schools and communities to the resources necessary to create and sustain healthy change for future generations. Learn more at catch.org

H-E-B, with sales of $32 billion, operates more than 420 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 116th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 145,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com and HEB.com/newsroom