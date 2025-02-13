B2B Vault to Host Business Thought Leaders in 2025

CurPay founders Ted Hoover and Christian Curtain insightful, engaging and full of takeaways Mark Wagner, CEO, Disputifier

More guest speakers to join host Allen Kopelman on popular podcast

It has been exciting to interview thought leaders from a range of industries and hear their personal stories of innovation, fortitude and perseverance” — Allen Kopelman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Vault, the Biz to Biz Podcast, has unveiled a new guest format for 2025, highlighting business leaders and emerging trends. The podcast, launched in 2021, has catered to a mostly independent audience of innovators, entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners. The show is available on all streaming platforms, including Apple, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, and Amazon Music.

B2B Vault host Allen Kopelman, co-founder and CEO of Nationwide Payment Systems, launched the show in 2021 in response to growing demand for advice and insights on emerging business and technology trends. While the show initially focused on payments issues, it rapidly expanded its reach as people from a range of industries tuned in and participated in discussions, Kopelman stated. This year's lineup will explore business topics of interest for a diversity of industries and business owners, including: Cryptocurrency; AI innovation and case studies; sales and marketing; click-to-cancel and other regulatory issues; and chargeback management.

“It has been exciting to interview thought leaders from a range of industries and hear their personal stories of innovation, fortitude and perseverance,” he said, inviting listeners to tune into January interviews with Eric Bostic, owner of EBA Payments; Disputifier CEO Mark Wagner; Triplo AI CEO Felipe Chavez; and CurPay founders Ted Hover and Christian Curtin.

James Huber, Esq., Attorney at Law at Global Legal Law Firm, described his recent guest appearance on B2B Vault as insightful, engaging, and full of valuable takeaways, stating, “Allen’s expertise in the payments space and dedication to providing merchants and ISOs with the best possible service highlight his contributions to the payments industry. His passion for education and innovation made for a dynamic discussion, and I have been thrilled to share my insights with the B2B Vault audience.”

Passion for excellence

Kopelman, a member of the Forbes Business Council and frequent contributor to other industry trade publications, brings 25 years of business experience to the show, offering insights, knowledge and perspectives on financial industry trends and entrepreneurship in this educational, commercial-free podcast series, which recently celebrated its 300th episode.

“People ask why I started the B2B Vault podcast,” Kopelman said. “Like most entrepreneurs, I find people listen more than they read, and I wanted to reach my audience. Podcasts are a great way to share useful information with business owners.”

