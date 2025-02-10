Governor Ivey Announces District Judgeship and Sheriff Appointments

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced appointments to fill vacancies in three district judgeship positions and one sheriff position across the state.

Lauderdale County District Judgeship

Governor Ivey has appointed William D. Motlow, III, as District Judge for the 11th Judicial Circuit in Lauderdale County, Alabama. Motlow, a graduate of the University of North Alabama and the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University, will replace District Judge Carole C. Medley.

“Will Motlow possesses a broad legal background from the private practice of law to municipal prosecutor to Acting District Judge in Lauderdale County,” said Governor Ivey. “Additionally, he has served the people of Lauderdale County as probate judge for the last ten years. His experience in local, district and circuit court handling a broad range of civil and criminal cases will enable him to serve with judicial temperament and fairness.”

Montgomery County District Judgeship

Governor Ivey has appointed Samarria Munnerlyn Dunson as District Judge for the 15th Judicial Circuit in Montgomery County, Alabama. A graduate of The University of Alabama and The University of Alabama School of Law, she also studied comparative law at The University of Fribourg, Switzerland. Dunson will succeed District Judge Monet M. Gaines.

“Samarria Dunson is well grounded in the law serving as a private attorney and legal counsel, an Assistant Attorney General with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Municipal Judge for the City of Montgomery,” said Governor Ivey. “She offers a considerable depth and range of court experience and will serve the people of Montgomery with integrity and professionalism.”

Morgan County District Judgeship

Governor Ivey has appointed Scott A. Slate as District Judge for the Eighth Judicial Circuit in Morgan County, Alabama. Slate, a graduate of Samford University and The University of Alabama School of Law, will replace retiring District Judge Brent M. Craig.

“Scott Slate’s legal career includes decades of experience in local private practice in the areas of family law, civil matters and criminal defense, as well as experience as a prosecutor for the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Department of Human Resources,” said Governor Ivey. “He understands the law from all angles and will serve the people of Morgan County honorably.”

Butler County Sheriff

Governor Ivey has appointed David B. Scruggs as Sheriff of Butler County, Alabama. Scruggs, a near 20-year veteran in south Alabama law enforcement, replaces retiring Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond.

“Over his two decades in law enforcement, David Scruggs has not only faithfully served the people of Butler County, but he has also obtained considerable experience within each of the principal law enforcement agencies of the county,” said Governor Ivey. “He has risen in responsibility from the rank of a Patrol Officer to the Chief Deputy Sheriff. David Scruggs’s strong record of protecting Butler County will serve the people well as he assumes the position of sheriff.”

Each of the appointees was notified of their official appointment last week.

