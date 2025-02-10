Leeds Students visit the Supreme Court

Leeds High School students, led by Ms. Stacy Follman, visited the North Dakota Supreme Court on Monday, February 10th. Students learned about the function and operation of the state court system, the role of the supreme court, and the work of supreme court justices, among other topics. Students also visited a state legislature committee and attended the floor session of the state legislature. Students from Leeds High School in the state Supreme Court courtroom.

