Wastewater discharge reaches Saylor Creek in Polk County

ANKENY - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been contacted regarding a wastewater discharge into Saylor Creek in Polk County.

The DNR Field Office in Des Moines was notified by the City of Ankeny of a bypass early Sunday morning at the lift station at 940 SW Ankeny Road. A 20" force main that enters the lift station collapsed, causing wastewater to back up onto the parking lot around the lift station before flowing towards Saylor Creek. It is estimated that approximately 60,000 gallons of untreated wastewater entered the creek.

Crews from the City of Ankeny constructed multiple sandbag berms to prevent and contain the discharge, directing it back into the lift station and collection system. The discharge is ongoing; however, 99% of the wastewater is being redirected back into the collection system. Repairs are underway. All areas of the initial release have been limed and solids have been cleaned up.

Any downstream users should take caution and stay out of the creek. No dead fish have been observed at this time. The Iowa DNR will follow up with the city for further assessment.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.