U.S. Air Force Selects Bodkin Design & Engineering to Develop Advanced Measurement System for Enhancing Satellites

A square-bodied satellite with four solar panel wings and a thin aluminum shell orbits Earth. Bodkin Design and Engineering was chosen by the U.S. Air Force to develop a measurement system for measuring material resilience for long-term space satellites.

Satellite Orbiting Earth

Bodkin Design & Engineering logo, showing stylized blue text and a gear design with a red laser burst, representing the company’s focus on innovation in engineering solutions.

Bodkin Design and Engineering, LLC

The developed system will provide Bidirectional Reflectance Distribution Function (BRDF) data on components as they age in the simulated space environment.

We’re excited to support AEDC’s mission by providing a tool that will significantly enhance material testing capabilities and further the understanding of material aging in the space environment.”
— Andrew Bodkin, Principal of BD&E
NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bodkin Design & Engineering, LLC (BD&E) has been awarded a $1,250,000 contract by the U.S. Air Force. The two-year Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) project will support the Space Threat Assessment Testbed (STAT) at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC).

The innovative system to be designed and built by BD&E will help characterize satellite components as they age within the simulated space environment. This pioneering technology will support AEDC in characterizing the optical properties of materials, providing crucial data on how materials change over time under space conditions.

“This project reflects BD&E’s commitment to advancing optical technology in space simulation,” said Andrew Bodkin, Principal of BD&E. “We’re excited to support AEDC’s mission by providing a tool that will significantly enhance material testing capabilities and further the understanding of material aging in the space environment.”

The developed system will provide Bidirectional Reflectance Distribution Function (BRDF) data on components as they age in the simulated space environment, offering valuable insights into the performance and longevity of materials used in satellite construction.

About Bodkin Design & Engineering
Bodkin Design and Engineering, LLC has been providing concept development, and design and build services since 1992. Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, the company serves the international OEM, commercial, military, and research communities. Specializing in visible and infrared cameras and imaging spectroscopy, BD&E has overseen the successful introduction of products ranging from miniature infrared cameras and dental imagers to spectroscopic instruments for drug discovery. To learn more, visit the website at www.bodkindesign.com.

About the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)
Located at Arnold Air Force Base in Tennessee, the AEDC provides a comprehensive range of testing capabilities designed to simulate speed, temperature, pressure, and other conditions across a broad spectrum to support the needs of aerospace system developers.

This information has been approved for public dissemination by AEDC PA 2025-041

Michael Garb
Bodkin Design & Engineering
+1 617-795-1968
michael.garb@bodkindesign.com
