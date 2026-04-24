Bodkin Design Introduces Video Rate Hyperspectral Imager for Midwave Infrared with RGB Sighting Camera

MWIR-60 Hyperspectral Imager www.bodkindesign.com

MWIR-60 enables real-time midwave hyperspectral imaging, delivering instant insight for time-critical applications.

NEWTON UPPER FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bodkin Design & Engineering (BD&E) is changing how infrared imaging is used in the real world with its new MWIR-60 Hyperspectral Imager , delivering up to 75 data cubes per second, representing the highest throughput available in its class. The system also includes an RGB Sighting Camera to provide clear visual context alongside hyperspectral data, helping teams quickly see, identify, and understand dynamic events that ordinary cameras cannot detect.From spotting hazardous chemicals to monitoring the environment, the MWIR-60 turns invisible infrared information into clear, usable insight. Instead of waiting minutes or hours for results, users can see what is happening instantly.Traditional hyperspectral systems are slow and difficult to use in real-world environments. They scan information piece by piece, which makes them impractical for moving scenes or time-critical situations. The MWIR-60 Snapshot solves this by capturing snapshots of all the information at once, in real time, so users can make decisions faster and with greater confidence.Because the system is fast, rugged, and reliable, it can be used in demanding environments where accuracy and timing matter most. Applications include chemical and biological defense, environmental monitoring, material identification, medical research, and automated target recognition.With the MWIR-60, BD&E is making hyperspectral imaging more accessible, more practical, and more impactful. The result is faster insight, safer operations, and better outcomes across science, defense, and industry.About Bodkin Design & EngineeringBodkin Design and Engineering, the Imaging System Experts™ has been providing concept development, and design and build services since 1992. Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, the company serves the international OEM, commercial, military, and research communities. Specializing in visible and infrared cameras and imaging spectroscopy, BD&E has overseen the successful introduction of products ranging from miniature infrared cameras and dental imagers to spectroscopic instruments for drug discovery. To learn more, visit the website at www.bodkindesign.com

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