Bodkin Design’s New Website Offers Free Exclusive Tools for Vision System Designers

IR Calibration Bodkin Design and Engineering, LLC

Bodkin Design & Engineering, the Imaging System Experts™, launches its new website featuring expanded services and free online calculators for optical engineers

Through this new website, we aim to share our expertise and provide resources that help engineers build better imaging systems.” — Andrew Bodkin, President of BD&E

NEWTON UPPER FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new website reflects Bodkin Design & Engineering's expertise in custom optical system design, infrared calibration products, and spectral imagers serving a wide range of applications across various industries. With decades of experience building advanced imaging solutions, BD&E helps engineers design efficient vision systems. The site also includes free online tools that simplify key optical calculations, from blackbody spectral radiance to LED lumen-to-photon conversion.The Blackbody Spectral Radiance Calculator gives users an intuitive way to solve how a blackbody source emits light across different wavelengths at various temperatures. By calculating the radiance or photon output, it helps engineers and researchers quickly assess whether a subject will be visible in the IR image, and determine the energy needed for tasks such as infrared calibration, sensor characterization, or spectral system design. Try the Blackbody Calculator The Photon-to-Lumen Calculator helps bridge the gap between how LEDs are rated and how cameras actually see light. By translating LED lumen specifications into meaningful detected photon information, it gives engineers the ability to determine if their system will receive enough signal for sharp, well-exposed images. This is especially useful in applications involving fast motion or short exposures, where every photon matters for maintaining image clarity. Try the Photon-to-Lumen Calculator At Bodkin Design, we’re dedicated to helping engineers tackle the challenges that come with building advanced imaging systems. These calculators are just one way we support the community with tools that solve complex problems. If you’re working on an application that demands a custom solution, our team is always ready to collaborate and guide you toward the right approach.About Bodkin Design & EngineeringBodkin Design and Engineering, the Imaging System Experts™ has been providing concept development, and design and build services since 1992. Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, the company serves the international OEM, commercial, military, and research communities. Specializing in visible and infrared cameras and imaging spectroscopy, BD&E has overseen the successful introduction of products ranging from miniature infrared cameras and dental imagers to spectroscopic instruments for drug discovery. To learn more, visit the website at www.bodkindesign.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.