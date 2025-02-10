Lawrence County Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Minor Under 13
(IRONTON, Ohio) — A day before his jury trial was to begin, a Lawrence County man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.
Eric Hanna, 44, of South Point, pleaded guilty today to one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Hanna was indicted on the charge in May 2023 and the case was scheduled to be heard by a jury beginning tomorrow, Feb. 11.
An investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office found that Hanna had sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13.
Hanna will be sentenced at 2 p.m. on March 11.
Attorneys with AG Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section are prosecuting the case.
