The Superior Court Issues Policy about Immigration Enforcement at Courthouses

The Superior Court continues to work with all security personnel to ensure that access to justice is maintained throughout the courts in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara and will work cooperatively with all law enforcement in ensuring safety of all persons attending court proceedings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.