Teen Court Established in Del Norte

With complete buy-in from  Crescent City Police, the Del Norte Sheriff, Superior Court, Public and Behavioral Health  Branches, Probation, District Attorney and Del Norte Unified School District, the Teen Court will put into practice Restorative Justice in helping troubled youth navigate a successful route avoiding crime and entering into the adult side of criminal justice.

