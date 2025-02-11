James Lindsay, Founder and CEO Rap Snacks James Lindsay with Rap Snacks products.

RAP SNACKS IS NOW IN THE CANDY BUSINESS POPULAR SNACK BRAND RELEASES NEW LINE OF CANDY IN TIME FOR VALENTINES DAY

I always planned to get into confections with the brand. The idea was to establish the savory products first and then branch out; with the addition of the Honey Buns and Candy, we've made it happen.” — James Lindsay, Rap Snacks Founder and CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The popular snack brand RAP SNACKS is officially in the candy business. RAP SNACKS Founder and CEO James Lindsay announced the release of the new candy line, which will launch with several flavors to choose from in time for Valentine's Day.RAP SNACKS, best known for its popular potato chips and noodles, has embarked on a new world of candies. The brand has released several different flavors nationally and is available at C-Stores. Various flavors include sour faces, strawberry belts, and Georgia peach rings. “We wanted to give our customers a choice in candy options. Many of our customers are extremely loyal to the brand. I always knew I would venture into the confection business and stretch to bring a complete line of snacks to the consumer,” said James Lindsay. “We are also looking at releasing a healthier line of chips later this year,” continued Lindsay.Additionally, Rap Snacks is releasing its (Big Back) Honey Buns. The Honey Buns will be available in lemon, original glaze, strawberry, and birthday cake flavors. “Rap Snacks was founded with intention; I wanted to create a brand with great products that taste good,” says Lindsay. “I always planned to get into a confection side with the brand. The idea was to establish the savory products first and then branch out; with the addition of the Honey Buns and Candy, we have made it happen,” continued Lindsay.The new variety of candies will be available nationwide at C-stores and soon online—just in time for Valentine’s Day! For additional information, please visit our website, www.rapsnacks.net ABOUTRap Snacks – Rap Snacks is a unique snack brand founded in 1994 by James Lindsay, with a concept that combines food and hip-hop culture. The company gained popularity by creating distinct potato chip flavors and packaging them with images of famous hip-hop artists. Its partnerships with major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target helped to fuel the brand's success. Stores, and its collaborations with famous artists such as Lil Baby, Master P, Migos, and Rick Ross. These artists have their signature flavors, creating a solid connection between the product and the culture. Rap Snacks was the fastest-growing C-suite brand in 2023 and 2024.Rap Snacks has also expanded its line of products to include items like "Rap Noodles," candy, and honey buns, continuing to merge food with hip-hop. The company now expands globally, including the UK, Canada, and Spain.The brand is widely recognized as the most distributed Black-owned snack brand in the U.S., and its impact on the snack food and entertainment industries has been substantial, making it an iconic cultural brand.

