Cloudticity Named to CRN’s MSP 500 List for 2025

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Cloudticity on its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2025.CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small-and-midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Managed Security 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These solution providers empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.“The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. “These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success.”“Making this list reflects what we live and breathe at Cloudticity every day. Our focus is on accelerating healthcare transformation through secure, scalable cloud solutions. This isn’t just about technology—it’s about empowering our clients to deliver better care and outcomes.” – Gerry Miller, Founder and CEO, Cloudticity.The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/msp500 beginning February 10.About Cloudticity:Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for healthcare generating measurable business and clinical outcomes by unlocking the cloud’s full potential. Through advanced software solutions and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity empowers healthcare organizations to create and scale next-gen healthcare solutions that are resilient and secure.Cloudticity has built some of the first and largest health systems on the public cloud, including:- The first patient portal- The first health information exchange- The first FISMA high deployment- The first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system- The first Covid-19 registry for a state health departmentAbout The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Companykdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

