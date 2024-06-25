Submit Release
Cloudticity Ranked on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501—Tech's Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

Annual Channel Futures MSP 501 Identifies Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry

We are proud to enable our clients to transform the healthcare industry, improving patient outcomes and operational efficiency through cutting-edge cloud technologies and top-tier managed services.”
— Gerry Miller, CEO & Founder of Cloudticity
SEATTLE, WA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudticity has been named as one of the world’s top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on their growth, profitability and innovation.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. The methodology has been developed by a Who’s-Who in the managed services industry.

MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors. Channel Futures ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Cloudticity to the 2024 MSP 501.

"Being recognized in the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 is an incredible honor. This accolade highlights our team's passion, work ethic, and the exceptional solutions we deliver,” said Gerry Miller, Founder & CEO of Cloudticity. “At Cloudticity, we are proud to enable our clients to positively transform the healthcare industry, improving patient outcomes and operational efficiency through cutting-edge cloud technologies and top-tier managed services."

This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at MSP Summit, Sept 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA.

ABOUT CLOUDTICITY:
Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for healthcare generating measurable business and clinical outcomes by unlocking the cloud’s full potential. Through advanced software solutions and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity empowers healthcare organizations to create and scale next-gen healthcare solutions that are resilient and secure.

Cloudticity has built some of the first and largest health systems on the public cloud, including:
- The first patient portal
- The first health information exchange
- The first FISMA high deployment
- The first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system
- The first Covid-19 registry for a state health department

