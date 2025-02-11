PRISM Vision Holdings, LLC Signs Agreement to Sell Controlling Interest to McKesson Corporation

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRISM Vision Holdings, LLC is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a controlling interest to McKesson Corporation, a diversified healthcare services leader. This transaction marks a significant milestone aligning with their shared vision of advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere and expanding access to high quality eye care services.Details of the AgreementMcKesson Corporation will purchase an 80% interest for $850 million, and PRISM Vision Holdings’ management and affiliated physicians will maintain a 20% interest in the company. This transaction is expected to leverage McKesson's extensive resources and expertise to further strengthen PRISM Vision Holdings' offerings and services.Strategic RationaleThe sale is driven by a strategic decision to enable the synergies between the two companies. McKesson's differentiated value proposition and offerings will complement PRISM Vision Holdings' specialized services, enabling both companies to deliver value to physicians and patients. We expect this collaboration to foster growth, innovation, and operational excellenceStatements from Leadership“McKesson’s long history of supporting specialty physicians by emphasizing clinical quality and enhancing patients’ access to care, is completely aligned with the core values and culture of PRISM Vision Group,” said Dr. Steven Madreperla, chief executive officer of PRISM Vision. “We are thrilled to be able to bring together PRISM’s exceptional provider base and service delivery platform with McKesson’s deep expertise in care delivery to further develop and expand our eye care network together.”“The acquisition of PRISM Vision will allow McKesson to build on our leadership in community practice and specialty solutions, while building a platform to serve the high-growth area of retina and ophthalmology,” said Brian Tyler, chief executive officer of McKesson. “PRISM Vision has a strong track record and value proposition for community-based physicians and a strong leadership team focused on delivering superior retinal care, enhancing the provider experience and delivering innovative clinical research capabilities.”Next StepsThe transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including necessary regulatory clearances. Both companies are working diligently to finalize the transaction and anticipate a smooth transition.About PRISM Vision Holdings, LLCPRISM Vision Group is a leading ophthalmology and retina administrative services organization (ASO). Our affiliated doctors provide retina and ophthalmology medical and surgical services and conduct leading clinical research in 95 integrated clinical locations and ambulatory surgery centers. Our company is led by physicians, with a commitment to the highest quality eye care and to creating an outstanding clinical environment for affiliated doctors and staff across it's managed practices, with a vision to be the nation's premier eye care provider, today and 100 years from now.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.