PRISM Vision Group expands further in the DMV market partnering with its 7th Ambulatory Care Center

Friendship Ambulatory Care Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland partners with PRISM Vision Group

NEW PROVIDENCE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRISM Vision Group (PVG), the largest vertically integrated eye care services organization operating exclusively on the east coast, is excited to welcome Friendship Ambulatory Surgery Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland, to its growing platform of ophthalmology clinical offices and surgery centers.Friendship Ambulatory Surgery center is a nearly 7000 square foot fully licensed facility which showcases 4 operating rooms providing multi-specialty ophthalmic surgery. Its clinical leadership includes Medical Directors, Michael Lai, MD, PhD, and Emily Morin, MD.“PRISM Vision Group is thrilled to welcome Friendship Ambulatory Surgery Center to the PRISM team.” stated Steven Madreperla, MD, PhD. “It’s impeccable reputation for providing superior clinical care is something we witnessed firsthand with so many of our affiliated physicians utilizing the facility for years. It made it a very natural partnership and we look forward to continuing to support the exceptional care the physicians and patients in the area deserve.”Friendship is PRISM’s 7th Ambulatory Surgery Center with a total of 13 operating rooms. PRISM manages 90 eye care practice locations, with 185 affiliated physicians and over 1200 employees in 5 contiguous states between New Jersey and Virgina and the District of Columbia.For more information please visit: www.prismvisiongroup.com

