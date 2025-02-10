PAFF Announces Centerpiece Screening of To My Rescue It Was the S1Ws: A Public Enemy Story

To My Rescue It Was the S1Ws: A Public Enemy Story Rap legend Ice Cube in To My Rescue It Was the S1Ws: A Public Enemy Story Flava Flav in To My Rescue It Was the S1Ws: A Public Enemy Story

An Unfiltered Look at Hip-Hop’s Unsung Guardians and the Movement That Shaped a Generation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) proudly presents its Centerpiece Screening of To My Rescue It Was the S1Ws: A Public Enemy Story, an electrifying documentary that unearths the untold history of the Security of the First World (S1Ws)—the silent but powerful movement within one of hip-hop’s most influential groups, Public Enemy. The special screening will take place Wednesday, February 12, at The Culver Theater in Culver City, offering audiences a front-row seat to an essential and uncompromising chapter of hip-hop history.Helmed by a compelling narrative and featuring firsthand accounts from Chuck D, Flavor Flav, and the S1Ws themselves, alongside hip-hop icons Ice Cube, Doug E. Fresh, Ice-T, and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, the film pulls back the curtain on a group that was more than just a presence on stage—they were a movement. From the streets of New York to global stages, the S1Ws were a force of discipline, resilience, and revolution, embodying hip-hop’s call for justice and social change.More than just a deep dive into Public Enemy’s legacy, To My Rescue It Was the S1Ws chronicles hip-hop’s rise from an underground sound of defiance to an international cultural and political force. Through intimate storytelling and never-before-seen footage, the documentary cements hip-hop’s place as a genre of rebellion, resistance, and raw truth—one that continues to shape the world.As PAFF continues to honor cinematic excellence and celebrate the stories that redefine Black narratives, this screening stands as a must-see event for hip-hop fans, cultural historians, and truth-seekers alike.The 2025 Pan African Film Festival will take place February 4-17 in Los Angeles with screenings, panels, and exclusive Q&A sessions featuring the filmmakers and stars who are shaping the future of cinema. For tickets, schedules, and more information, visit paff.org.Join us as we celebrate the voices that refuse to be silenced and the art that brings us together.The Pan African Film and Arts Festival is proud to be supported by an incredible lineup of sponsors who share our commitment to celebrating Black art, culture, and storytelling. This year’s sponsors include Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, District 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Culver City, the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, District 8, Los Angeles City Councilmembers Curren D. Price Jr., District 9 and Heather Hutt, District 10, and Westfield Culver City. Additional support for PAFF comes from Stocker Street Creative, Gilead Sciences, SAGindie, Sony Pictures, DGA, US Bank, BeiGene, and the Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI).About Pan African Film & Arts Festival:The Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) is one of the longest-running and most respected cultural events dedicated to showcasing the artistic achievements of the Black and African diaspora. Since its inception, PAFF has provided a dynamic platform for filmmakers, artists, and performers to share their stories, celebrate their heritage, and inspire audiences through powerful and thought-provoking works. More at paff.org.Press accreditation for PAFF’s Centerpiece red carpet is now open. All media—whether credentialed by the festival or not—must RSVP to secure access. Apply here to cover this event. To My Rescue It Was the S1Ws: A Public Enemy Story images and video are available in the PAFF Pressroom at this link Access the 2025 PAFF Pressroom here.

