Business in a Box Unveils Next-Gen Platform for AI-Powered Business Management

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biztree Inc., the creators of Business in a Box, today announced the launch of their new website and an expanded application suite to revolutionize business operations. Adding to its flagship Templates app, along with Drive, Docs, and Sheets, the newly introduced apps include Business AI, Inbox, HRM, Tasks, Chat, Connect, Contacts, and Home. This comprehensive solution centralizes business management tasks, streamlines communication and enhances productivity.“These new apps represent a significant leap forward in how businesses can manage their operations,” said Bruno Goulet, Founder and CEO of Biztree. “Our goal has always been to empower business owners and their teams by providing tools that simplify tasks and enhance productivity. With this launch, we are bringing everything a business needs into one cohesive platform, making it easier than ever to manage and grow a business.”This suite of apps is part of Biztree’s vision to continuously innovate and add value to Business in a Box, ensuring that it remains the go-to solution for business management worldwide.About the Business Management Apps:Business in a Box AI – The core of this release, Business AI acts as a personal AI assistant. It provides job-specific expertise, centralized AI chat management, and access to 10,000+ AI prompt templates, helping businesses automate tasks and improve decision-making. Teams can create custom AI Genies tailored to their operations, ensuring efficiency at every level.HRM – A comprehensive human resource tool that tracks employee work hours, manages timesheets and maintains an organized employee directory. It helps businesses simplify workforce management, improve time tracking accuracy, and ensure compliance with internal HR policies.Tasks – A powerful task and project management tool that helps businesses assign tasks, set priorities, track deadlines, and monitor progress. With built-in notifications and collaborative features, teams can stay aligned and focused on meeting goals efficiently.Home Dashboard – A central hub for business operations, providing an organized view of tasks, projects, deadlines, and team activities. With real-time updates, users can prioritize activities effectively, improving workflow visibility and productivity.Inbox – A secure, spam-free internal messaging tool that streamlines team communication. Designed to keep business correspondence organized and protected from external threats, it integrates seamlessly with other Business in a Box apps.Chat & Connect – Chat enables instant messaging, file sharing, and dedicated team channels for smooth collaboration. Connect enhances remote teamwork with HD video calls, screen sharing, and large team meetings (up to 100 participants), ensuring clear and productive discussions.Contacts – A centralized business network management tool, allowing users to store, organize, and access professional contacts securely. Seamlessly integrated with other Business in a Box tools, it ensures businesses stay connected with clients and team members effortlessly.Templates – A library of 3,000+ ready-to-use business and legal templates, including contracts, business plans, and agreements. This feature helps businesses save time, reduce legal costs, and streamline document creation.Drive – A secure cloud storage solution that ensures safe file storage, easy access, and seamless collaboration. It provides top-tier security, allowing businesses to confidently manage documents from anywhere.Docs & Sheets – Docs is a versatile document editor with real-time collaboration, making it easy to draft, edit, and share documents securely. Sheets offers advanced spreadsheet capabilities for data analysis, budgeting, and reporting, designed for efficiency and seamless teamwork.With its expanded capabilities, Business in a Box provides an all-in-one business management platform that supports teams of any size. AI-driven assistance, cloud storage, project management, and secure communication tools ensure that businesses can operate efficiently—whether in-office or remotely.To explore the new apps and see how Business in a Box can streamline business operations, visit business-in-a-box.com About Biztree:Biztree is a global software company dedicated to helping small and mid-sized businesses succeed through innovative productivity solutions.About Business in a Box:Business in a Box is a robust business management platform featuring 3,000+ legal and business templates alongside integrated tools like HRM, Docs, Sheets, Drive, and Contacts. Designed for businesses of all sizes, it streamlines operations, enhances productivity, and enables real-time collaboration with AI-driven support, cloud storage, project management, and secure communication tools, including video and audio calls. Accessible from any device, Business in a Box empowers teams to work efficiently, whether remotely or in-office.

