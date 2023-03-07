Business in a Box Launches Its New Cloud Drive Product, Entering the Business Cloud Storage Market
The document management cloud software helps you organize, manage and grow your business in one place.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biztree Inc., the makers of Business in a Box, officially launched the Business in a Box Cloud Drive, a centralized business document management cloud platform that helps business people create professional documents in minutes. The platform allows teams to edit, store, share and collaborate on company files and folders in real time. Additionally, the new Cloud Drive enables users to organize their business folder structure and access folders and files anytime, anywhere, on any device, all while creating a space of seamless team collaboration. The software is a hub for business management and includes over 2,600 business and legal document templates for any business task, project or key initiative.
Empowering business owners and entrepreneurs to grow and succeed has always been core to Biztree’s mission, helping people reach their highest potential through cloud technology that simplifies their day-to-day work.
“Managing a business is by no means a small task, and it can often be overwhelming for business people to have their documents and work in numerous places. It can also be hard to keep track of all the happenings of business execution and collaboration when you’re using numerous platforms and software. The Cloud Drive was created to bring all business folders and files securely to one place, collaborate on documents and projects live within the Drive, and monitor user activity and actions. It’s a one-stop shop,” says Bruno Goulet, Founder and CEO of Biztree, the maker of Business in a Box.
The efforts to bring the vision of the Cloud Drive to life have been in the works for well over two years.
“The new Cloud Drive is just the tip of the iceberg. We have a big vision, and our product will go through several phases of development over the coming year. Our team has nearly tripled in size over the last two years and will continue to grow as we develop more value-added services to our business management software. This is only the beginning.” says Bruno Goulet.
To view the new Business in a Box Cloud Drive, visit business-in-a-box.com/document-management.
ABOUT BIZTREE
Biztree develops and markets productivity software for small and mid-sized businesses. They empower business owners, entrepreneurs, CEOs, and managers to succeed.
Biztree is a global company with its head office in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
ABOUT BUSINESS IN A BOX
This cloud document management software has been created to help business professionals and small business owners manage and grow their businesses more efficiently.
Business in a Box has been around for two decades and is used by millions of entrepreneurs, business owners, CEOs, VPs, directors and managers in over 190 countries and territories worldwide.
Lauren Toutikian
Biztree Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube