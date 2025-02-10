Submit Release
Postal Services to the USA to Resume Tomorrow

MACAU, February 10 - CTT Macao announces that, starting from February 11, 2025, the acceptance of all mail items of Macao destined for the United States will be fully resumed.

CTT Macao kindly reminds customers that the previous suspension of related services by the United States Postal Service may have caused a backlog of mail, potentially leading to delays in the delivery of mail sent to the United States. Furthermore, adjustments to the United States postal service policies cannot be ruled out at any time. Customers are therefore advised to visit the CTT Macao’s website to stay updated with the latest information.

