InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Wave Power System

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philip H. of Cortland, NY is the creator of the Wave Power System, a power generation system that utilizes water waves to create clean, renewable electricity as a replacement for fossil fuels and solar power. Designed for use in environments with consistent wave activity, the Wave Power System utilizes wave-collecting tubes, a rectifier, a turbine, and a generator to efficiently convert wave motion into electricity. By capturing and transforming natural wave energy, this system eliminates the need for fossil and nuclear fuels, significantly reducing environmental impact and promoting a cleaner, greener future.This system is designed to operate efficiently in coastal areas to offer a sustainable solution that integrates seamlessly with existing energy infrastructure. How it works:• Wave Collection Tubes: two tubes, placed parallel to the advancing wave front and offset by half a wavelength, leverage the alternating pressure of waves to generate airflow.• Rectifier System: a network of check valves converts the alternating airflow into a consistent, linear flow.• Turbine and Generator: the linear airflow drives a turbine, which in turn powers a generator to produce renewable electricity.The system’s modular design allows for scalability, with each tube’s diameter and length tailored to match wave conditions at its installation site. With potential tube lengths exceeding 100 meters, the Wave Power System is engineered for maximum energy extraction and efficiency. Unlike traditional energy sources, the system eliminates greenhouse gas emissions and prevents the extraction of environmentally harmful fuels. As global energy demands rise, this technology represents advancement in sustainable power generation, capable of supplementing or replacing existing renewable sources such as solar and wind.As of 2023, the global hydropower generation market was valued at approximately USD 226.92 billion, and this market is expected to reach USD 414.35 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.91%. Expansion of this market hinges on new technologies that further enhance the effectiveness of power generation through hydroelectric means. The Wave Power System is innovative and versatile, offering the perfect invention to continuing growing this market.Philip filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Wave Power System product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Wave Power System can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.