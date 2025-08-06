Virtual Peaker Completes Additional Round of Funding Led by Veriten

Virtual Peaker Completes Funding Round Led by Veriten

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Peaker , a leading virtual power plant software company, announced an additional round of funding from Veriten , a research, investing, and strategy firm focused on the long-term energy outlook and its implications.This strategic investment will support Virtual Peaker’s continued expansion as it brings grid-edge innovation to utilities navigating the complexities of a decentralized energy landscape. With this new capital, the company will accelerate market growth, advance product development, and scale its demand flexibility platform to help utilities dynamically manage distributed energy resources, including smart thermostats, batteries, EVs, and other devices. By orchestrating these assets into virtual power plants, Virtual Peaker delivers load flexibility at scale while empowering consumers to play an active role in building a more resilient and responsive energy future.“We’re thrilled to have Veriten’s support as we advance our mission to build a more flexible, reliable grid,” said Dr. William “Bill” Burke, founder and CEO of Virtual Peaker. “Veriten’s deep understanding of the shifting dynamics in the energy sector and commitment to long-term value creation make them an ideal partner as we expand our platform and drive the next wave of demand-side innovation.”“At Veriten, we focus on where the energy world is headed over the next ten years, evaluating the opportunities, challenges, and disruptive forces shaping the future,” said Maynard Holt, founder and CEO of Veriten. “We see Virtual Peaker’s software and leadership as central to enabling the transition to more resilient energy systems, and we’re excited to support their growth.”About Virtual PeakerVirtual Peaker is a leading virtual power plant software company that empowers utilities to build the grid of the future. Through its cutting-edge software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the company seamlessly integrates distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) components, customer engagement, and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker's groundbreaking technology, Topline Demand Control, paves the way for the next generation of virtual power plant capabilities. To learn more, please visit www.virtual-peaker.com or connect on LinkedIn and X via @VirtualPeaker.About VeritenVeriten is a research, investing, and strategy firm that draws from its energy-focused network and knowledge platform to bring diverse perspectives to the long-term energy discussion, helping our industry partners and investors improve strategic decision-making. Veriten leverages its research and strategy work to inform its investment strategy at NexTen, the firm's energy-focused investment fund. Independent and employee-owned, Veriten is committed to truth in energy, strength through partnership, rigorous analysis and research, and intellectual honesty.

