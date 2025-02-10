B’NAI TORAH CONGREGATION EDUCATION DIRECTOR DR. CATHY BERKOWITZ APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF THE JEWISH EDUCATORS ASSEMBLY

B'nai Torah Congregation Dr. Cathy Berkowitz

Longtime Leader of the Mirochnick Religious School at B’nai Torah Recognized for Dedication, Passion and Leadership in Jewish Education

I am thrilled to accept this incredible honor and look forward to continuing to make an impact on our community and beyond.” — Dr. Cathy Berkowitz

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, announced that Dr. Cathy Berkowitz, who has led the synagogue’s Mirochnick Religious School for over two decades, will serve as the next President of the Jewish Educators Assembly (JEA). She will be officially installed during the 73rd Annual JEA Conference, which begins Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.The Jewish Educators Assembly (JEA) is the leading professional association for Conservative/Masorti education professionals. Its membership includes full-time and part-time education directors, early childhood education directors, youth directors, clergy-educators, university and seminary students, and supplementary (Hebrew) schoolteachers.“This honor is a well-deserved recognition of Dr. Berkowitz’s dedication, passion, and leadership in Jewish education, said Rabbi David Steinhardt, Senior Rabbi of B’nai Torah Congregation. “Dr. Berkowitz’s success is a reflection of B’nai Torah—a place where education is valued, where tradition and innovation come together, and where lifelong learning thrives.”A wife, mother of four and proud grandmother of two, Dr. Berkowitz joined B’nai Torah Congregation in 2004 as Education Director of the Religious School. She had served as Education and Program Director at Beth Sholom Synagogue in Memphis, Tennessee prior to joining B’nai Torah. Dr. Berkowitz is also a founding faculty member of Camp Ramah Darom, has served as Rosh Chinuch for twenty summers, and represented Camp Ramah Darom at national conferences.“I have spent over 21 years doing my best to make the Mirochnick Religious School the heart of heart of B’nai Torah by shaping meaningful learning experiences for our students and families,” said Dr. Berkowitz. “I am thrilled to accept this incredible honor and look forward to continuing to make an impact on our community and beyond.”Dr. Berkowitz earned an M.A. in Public Administration and Education from Brooklyn College and pursued studies in Jewish Education at Siegal College. She was awarded an honorary Doctorate in Education Pedagogy from the Jewish Theological Seminary. She is the former chair of the Education Directors Council of South Palm Beach County and most recently served as the executive vice president of the JEA.For more information about the Mirochnick Religious School and B’nai Torah Congregation, please visit https://www.btcboca.org/learning/mirochnick-religious-school/ About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org

