Crain & Company Expands Their Animal Health Practice with Acquisition of Kristin Wuhrman’s Consulting Practice

Crain & Company

Crain & Company announces the acquisition of Kristin Wuhrman’s independent animal health consulting practice, deepening Crain's impact in the critical industry.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crain & Company, a leading consulting firm based in Denver, Colorado, renowned for its expertise across diverse industries including animal health, today announced the acquisition of Kristin Wuhrman’s independent consulting practice. This strategic move underscores Crain & Company’s commitment to strengthening its position as a premier advisory partner within the animal health sector.Kristin Wuhrman, a respected consultant and thought leader in animal health, brings decades of expertise and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation for companies in the sector. Her work in feline health has been widely recognized for delivering tailored, results-driven strategies that have helped clients navigate market complexities and seize emerging opportunities.“Kristin has built an exceptional reputation as a trusted advisor in the animal health industry. Her insights in feline care, general expertise, and dedication to client success align perfectly with our mission at Crain & Company,” said Scott Maloney, Senior Partner and Founder of Crain & Company. “This acquisition not only enhances our capabilities but also ensures our continued delivery of value to our clients as we help them navigate the dynamic landscape of animal health.”With this acquisition, Kristin Wuhrman will join Crain & Company as a Principal Consultant, further bolstering the firm’s senior team. Her addition will enable Crain & Company to deepen its services in areas such as market strategy, health and care impact, and innovation management across the animal health industry.“I am thrilled to join Crain & Company and bring my practice into a firm that truly understands and shares my passion for helping businesses in the animal health sector thrive,” said Kristin Wuhrman. “This partnership provides a tremendous opportunity to leverage Crain & Company’s resources and multidisciplinary expertise to drive even greater impact for clients, particularly in animal health and innovation.”The acquisition reflects Crain & Company’s continued investment in further expanding its footprint in animal health and its commitment to providing best-in-class consulting services. As part of the transition, existing clients of Kristin Wuhrman’s practice will gain access to Crain & Company’s robust network, tools, and resources.About Crain & CompanyCrain & Company is a Denver, Colorado-based consulting firm that provides strategic consulting services across a wide range of industries, including animal health, biotech/pharma, technology, professional services, and more. Known for its client-focused approach and strong experience as hands-on strategist and operators, Crain & Company partners with businesses to deliver innovative solutions and drive sustainable growth. For more information, visit https://crainconsulting.com Media Contact:Scott MaloneySenior Partner & FounderCrain & CompanyPhone: 812-272-1607Email: scott.maloney@crainconsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.