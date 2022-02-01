Triple Ring Technologies and One Health Group Announce Tech Partnership, and Triple Ring Investment in One Health Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- One Health Group, specializing in remote medical diagnostics for animal health, and Triple Ring Technologies announce that Triple Ring will serve as a technology partner, leading One Health Group’s product development effort, and providing the science and engineering team. Additionally, Triple Ring will make an investment in the One Health Group.
“Our technology partnership with Triple Ring will enable us to much more quickly bring our patented mobile health monitoring technology to market, and will support our goals as we build on our noncontact intelligent biometric sensing Voyce platform, bringing new, innovative physiological monitoring capabilities to support in-situ and real-time animal health care”, stated Al DiRienzo, CEO and Co-Founder of One Health Group.
One Health Group’s Voyce is the first non-invasive, remote digital device with patented algorithms that accurately monitors biometric data for better interventions in animal care. One Health Group’s technology is a huge leap forward for interconnectivity between animal, human and environmental impacts on health. OHG has partnered with world-leading academic institutions and prestigious medical technology companies to continue to build on its biometric monitoring platform to provide health diagnostics globally.
“Triple Ring is pleased to partner with One Health Group to develop the next version of their exciting platform for next-generation remote animal health monitoring. We believe in One Health Group and are taking a stake in the company, showing our support for their technology and the potential for the Voyce platform”, added Joe Heanue, CEO of Triple Ring Technologies.
About One Health Group: One Health Group (OHG) is a medical technology innovator with a mission to bring breakthrough health diagnostics, therapeutics, monitoring, screening, and advanced analytics to market. Driven by seeking solutions to preventing needless animal and human illnesses, often attributable by a lack of health data, OHG has developed a patented mobile health assessment technology that uses intelligent sensors and artificial intelligence to provide personalized, context-based real-time health information. OHG's goal is to provide a unique health platform that integrates animal, human, and environmental data, which are intrinsically linked. For more information, please visit www.onehealthgroup.com.
About Triple Ring Technologies: Triple Ring Technologies is a co-development company headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Boston, Toronto, and Copenhagen. They partner with clients in medtech, life sciences, and sustainability & the environment to create new technologies, launch innovative projects, and start new ventures. Their capabilities span early R&D, product development, manufacturing, regulatory approval, market access, strategic investment, and incubation. For more information, please visit www.tripleringtech.com.
Media contact: Albert Di Rienzo, albert.dirienzo@ohgcorp.com; Joe Weber, jweber@tripleringtech.com
Albert Di Rienzo
“Our technology partnership with Triple Ring will enable us to much more quickly bring our patented mobile health monitoring technology to market, and will support our goals as we build on our noncontact intelligent biometric sensing Voyce platform, bringing new, innovative physiological monitoring capabilities to support in-situ and real-time animal health care”, stated Al DiRienzo, CEO and Co-Founder of One Health Group.
One Health Group’s Voyce is the first non-invasive, remote digital device with patented algorithms that accurately monitors biometric data for better interventions in animal care. One Health Group’s technology is a huge leap forward for interconnectivity between animal, human and environmental impacts on health. OHG has partnered with world-leading academic institutions and prestigious medical technology companies to continue to build on its biometric monitoring platform to provide health diagnostics globally.
“Triple Ring is pleased to partner with One Health Group to develop the next version of their exciting platform for next-generation remote animal health monitoring. We believe in One Health Group and are taking a stake in the company, showing our support for their technology and the potential for the Voyce platform”, added Joe Heanue, CEO of Triple Ring Technologies.
About One Health Group: One Health Group (OHG) is a medical technology innovator with a mission to bring breakthrough health diagnostics, therapeutics, monitoring, screening, and advanced analytics to market. Driven by seeking solutions to preventing needless animal and human illnesses, often attributable by a lack of health data, OHG has developed a patented mobile health assessment technology that uses intelligent sensors and artificial intelligence to provide personalized, context-based real-time health information. OHG's goal is to provide a unique health platform that integrates animal, human, and environmental data, which are intrinsically linked. For more information, please visit www.onehealthgroup.com.
About Triple Ring Technologies: Triple Ring Technologies is a co-development company headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Boston, Toronto, and Copenhagen. They partner with clients in medtech, life sciences, and sustainability & the environment to create new technologies, launch innovative projects, and start new ventures. Their capabilities span early R&D, product development, manufacturing, regulatory approval, market access, strategic investment, and incubation. For more information, please visit www.tripleringtech.com.
Media contact: Albert Di Rienzo, albert.dirienzo@ohgcorp.com; Joe Weber, jweber@tripleringtech.com
Albert Di Rienzo
One Health Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn