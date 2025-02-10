Trigeminal Neuralgia Market Set to Grow Substantially Through 2032, DelveInsight Projects

Trigeminal Neuralgia Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Trigeminal Neuralgia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Trigeminal Neuralgia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Trigeminal Neuralgia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Trigeminal Neuralgia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Trigeminal Neuralgia Market Report:

• The Trigeminal Neuralgia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• In August 2024, Noema Pharma AG, a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative therapies for severe neuroscience-related disorders, announced the completion of enrollment for the GALENE Phase 2B trial. This double-blind, placebo-controlled study is assessing the efficacy of NOE-101 in managing seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). NOE-101, also known as basimglurant, is a potent inhibitor of metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (mGluR5) and is also being clinically investigated for the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia.

• The National Organisation for Rare Disorders (NORD) reports that women are slightly more likely than men to experience trigeminal neuralgia. Although the actual incidence is unknown, the United States sees between 10,000 and 15,000 new cases annually

• According to a study by Lambru et al. (2020), the yearly incidence of TN is projected to be 4-29 per 100 000 person-years, while the lifetime prevalence is estimated to be 0.16%-0.3%. Women are more likely than men to have it. With a mean age of onset of 53–57 years and a range of 24-93 years in adult series, the incidence rises with age

• Key Trigeminal Neuralgia Companies: Noema Pharma AG, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis, and others

• Key Trigeminal Neuralgia Therapies: Basimglurant, Rimegepant, CNV1014802, Galcanezumab, COA566, and others

• The Trigeminal Neuralgia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Trigeminal Neuralgia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Trigeminal Neuralgia market dynamics.

Trigeminal Neuralgia Overview

The trigeminal nerve, or fifth cranial nerve, is one of the most extensively dispersed nerves in the head and is affected by the chronic pain syndrome known as trigeminal neuralgia (TN), sometimes known as tic douloureux. It falls within the category of neuropathic pain, which can be divided into two categories: primary (idiopathic) and secondary.

Trigeminal Neuralgia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Trigeminal Neuralgia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Trigeminal Neuralgia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Trigeminal Neuralgia

• Prevalent Cases of Trigeminal Neuralgia by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Trigeminal Neuralgia

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Trigeminal Neuralgia

Trigeminal Neuralgia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Trigeminal Neuralgia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Trigeminal Neuralgia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Trigeminal Neuralgia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Trigeminal Neuralgia Therapies and Key Companies

• Basimglurant: Noema Pharma AG

• Rimegepant: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

• CNV1014802: Biogen

• Galcanezumab: Eli Lilly and Company

• COA566: Novartis

Scope of the Trigeminal Neuralgia Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Trigeminal Neuralgia Companies: Noema Pharma AG, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis, and others

• Key Trigeminal Neuralgia Therapies: Basimglurant, Rimegepant, CNV1014802, Galcanezumab, COA566, and others

• Trigeminal Neuralgia Therapeutic Assessment: Trigeminal Neuralgia current marketed and Trigeminal Neuralgia emerging therapies

• Trigeminal Neuralgia Market Dynamics: Trigeminal Neuralgia market drivers and Trigeminal Neuralgia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Trigeminal Neuralgia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Trigeminal Neuralgia Market Access and Reimbursement

