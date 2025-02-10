Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2023 to 2032, Reports DelveInsight

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Carpal Tunnel Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Carpal Tunnel Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Carpal Tunnel Syndrome market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Carpal Tunnel Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Carpal Tunnel Syndrome market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Report:

• The Carpal Tunnel Syndrome market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• In May 2024, Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and a leading provider of clinical trial solutions for the life sciences industry, has been chosen by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to support the PROGRESS study. This Phase 2b trial is evaluating LX9211 for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP), with the potential for LX9211 to become the first new non-opioid drug approved for neuropathic pain in over twenty years. Medidata will assist Lexicon in speeding up patient enrollment and clinical trials for the AAK1 inhibitor LX9211, enhancing the patient experience and addressing the significant unmet need for chronic neuropathic pain treatments.

• In April 2024, Algiax Pharmaceuticals extended its Phase IIa clinical trial of AP-325, a treatment for chronic neuropathic pain, to include 12 additional sites in Belgium and France. This expansion comes after a positive interim analysis of mid-enrolment data and confirmed financial support from the company's investors. The randomized, controlled AP-325.04 study now includes 25 active sites, including research centers in the Czech Republic and Spain.

• Anyone can develop carpal tunnel syndrome, but women are more likely to develop the condition than men. Perhaps this is due to hormonal changes that could affect fluid retention, especially during pregnancy or menopause

• Carpal tunnel syndrome is the most common entrapment neuropathy, with a prevalence in the general adult population ranging from 2.7 to 5.8 percent

• Key Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Companies: ZARS Pharma Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals, GiMer Medical, and others

• Key Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Therapies: Synera, Gabapentin, PRF stimulation, and others

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Overview

The median nerve is compressed and results in carpal tunnel syndrome. On the hand's palm side, the carpal tunnel is a small opening encircled by bones and ligaments. Symptoms of median nerve compression can include tingling, numbness, and arm and hand weakness.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Carpal Tunnel Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

• Prevalent Cases of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Carpal Tunnel Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Carpal Tunnel Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

• Synera: ZARS Pharma Inc.

• Gabapentin: Endo Pharmaceuticals

• PRF stimulation: GiMer Medical

Scope of the Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Companies: ZARS Pharma Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals, GiMer Medical, and others

• Key Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Therapies: Synera, Gabapentin, PRF stimulation, and others

• Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Carpal Tunnel Syndrome current marketed and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome emerging therapies

• Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Dynamics: Carpal Tunnel Syndrome market drivers and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

4. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

9. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Barriers

17. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Appendix

18. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

