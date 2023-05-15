Bella Hampton Farms to Host Fundraiser Featuring Pig Roast, Live Music, and Farm Tour
Bella Hampton is more than just a farm; it's a way of life that supports local farmers and skilled artisans”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bella Hampton Farm Foundation will host its inaugural fundraising event on Saturday, May 20, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event includes a pig roast, farm tours, and live music from Texas native Amanda Kate Ferris, whose pop-country fusion will entertain guests and enliven the atmosphere.
— Cesar Aragon, Co-President, Bella Hampton Farm
The Dallas-Fort Worth community has come together to support this cause, with Tito's Vodka sponsoring handcrafted drinks and chefs Leo Morales of Refined Hospitality Concepts and Diana Zamora of Nena Postreria and Cry Wolf preparing mouth-watering food. Delectable side dishes and desserts will enhance the unique farm experience. Local businesses such as Martha Tiller, Auren Realty Group, Republic Title, DFW Mortgage Pros, BestofGuide.com, and ARKEARTH.org have also contributed to the event.
Established in 2022 by Nestor Estrada, President, and Cesar Aragon, Co-President, Bella Hampton Farm spans 20 acres and boasts six ponds. According to Nestor Estrada, “The farm's mission is twofold: to rescue and care for abused and abandoned farm animals by providing a safe, loving environment, and to practice ethical farming that brings fresh, high-quality products to the community.”
To date, the farm has over 150 chickens, 90 ducks, 7 turkeys, 20 Nubian goats, 5 cows, 30 pigs, and a beehive hosting 12,000 bees. It has also rescued and is rehabilitating 7 horses, 2 miniature donkeys, and 2 alpacas.
"Bella Hampton is more than just a farm; it's a way of life that supports local farmers and skilled artisans," says Co-President Aragon. In addition to offering chicken and duck eggs, the farm collaborates with neighboring farms to supply products such as microgreens, bread, jams, jellies, and honey.
Those unable to attend the Pop-Up pig roast can still support the cause by sponsoring a farm animal in need. Sponsorship options range from $100-400 per month for an alpaca or horse, which covers medical care and food, to $30 per month for a chicken, which includes 4 dozen eggs each month. For $5 per month, supporters can help maintain the farm's beehive and receive a complimentary jar of honey.
Bella Hampton Farm is located at 7270 Plain View Drive, Kemp, TX 75143. For more information, call 512-944-0376 or email bellahamptonfarms@gmail.com.
Tickets to the Saturday, May 20th event can be obtained at
https://www.prekindle.com/event/99673-pop-up-fundraiser-benefiting-bella-hampton-farm-foundation-kemp
Bella Hampton Farm Contact: Nestor Estrada 903-452-8954
Press Contact: Martha Tiller 214-552-4090
David Martin Burrows
Arkearth
+1 2146743283
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram