Annual member feedback survey

Have your say and the chance to help shape our work!

We are conducting our annual member feedback survey and we are inviting a cross section of our members to take part.

We are encouraging those invited to complete the short online questionnaire irrespective of whether you regularly access our services, content or campaigns.

This survey offers you the chance to tell us your views on the following:

  • your overall impressions of us and our support of the profession
  • your awareness of the range of benefits and services that we provide
  • your views on our priorities and how well you think we are delivering on these

Your input is vital as it will allow us to:

  • track awareness and perceptions of members
  • track how well we are serving all solicitors as your independent professional body

Data collected through the survey also helps us to direct activities towards the areas that provide greatest value for money for members.

To take part in this online survey, please look out for an email sent to you from the Law Society Insights Team with “Annual Member Feedback Survey” in the subject line.

Thank you in advance for your time and feedback.

