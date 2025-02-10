Depilatory Products Market to surpass US$12.7 billion by 2030 at a 6.39% CAGR

Depilatory Products Market

Depilatory Products Market is expected to grow at a 6.39% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$12.703 billion by 2030 from US$9.318 billion in 2025.

The rising disposable incomes and living standards coupled with increasing urbanization are significantly driving the depilatory products market growth, alongside personal grooming.” — KSI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Depilatories are cosmetic products used to remove unwanted hair on the skin's surface and are typically in the form of creams, lotions, gels, and powder. The global depilatory products market consists of all those products that remove hair from the skin surface and exclude epilator products. The demand for depilatory products is growing owing to the convenience offered for hair removal compared with salon or spa treatments. The rising disposable incomes and living standards coupled with increasing urbanization are significantly driving the market growth of depilatory products globally. Alongside this, the increasing market of personal grooming, growth in the working-class women’s population, and growing popularity among other factors are driving the market growth.The global depilatory market is continuously evolving with an increasing shift towards natural or chemical-free products for hair removal, expanding men’s depilatory products such as beards, chest, and body hair removal, and a shift in demand for more friendly products such as home waxing kits. In October 2024, Powered By MRP- an aesthetic device company, launched ECHO in the U.S. market. ECHO is a laser hair removal system focusing on speed, precision, and efficacy. It is an advanced and long-term hair removal solution with Bright Stream Laser Technology.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-depilatory-products-market The Global Depilatory Products market by type is segmented into chemical and non-chemical. Chemical depilatory products are further sub-segmented into creams & lotions, wax, and cold wax strips. there is a growing shift towards organic hair removal products such as plant-based and organic. There is increasing innovation in product formulations for catering to sensitive skin and making it more user friendly such as using aloe vera gel or other moisturizing components for making it skin friendly. On the other hand, non-chemical depilatory products are sub-segmented into razors and tweezers. There is growing popularity for razors and tweezers due to growing demand from women as well as men consumers.The Global Depilatory Products market, by application, is segmented into men and women. During the forecast period, the men segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR due to the growing popularity among men for hair removal due to the changing cultural shift towards men’s grooming. This shift is driven by factors such as social media influence, changing social conventions, and others. However, the women segment will continue to hold the largest market share as they are the traditional consumer base for depilatory products and the demand among them is increasing due to the growing working-class women population, social media influence on beauty standards, growing awareness for health and hygiene,e and others.The Global Depilatory Products market, by distribution channel, is segmented into online and offline. The online segment will experience a higher CAGR owing to the rising proliferation of smartphones and increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity across the globe. Factors such as easy payment options and the growing preference of customers to shop online are also encouraging manufacturers to offer their products on various online platforms, thus spurring the growth of this segment.Based on geography, Asia Pacific's market is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as changing living standards with rising purchasing power, rising adoption of Western consumer practices, and growing concerns regarding personal hygiene and grooming among men and women. The booming e-commerce industry in countries like China and India also contributes substantially to the depilatory product market growth.The report includes the major players operating in the global depilatory products market: CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC., L’Oréal Paris, Cire France LLC, Reckitt Benckiser, Linco Care Ltd., SIMPLE USE Beauty, Procter & Gamble, Jolen Beauty, Sue Ismiel and Daughters (Nads) and Sally Hansen.The market analytics report segments the global depilatory products market as follows:• By Typeo Chemicalo Cream & Lotionso Waxo Cold Wax Stripso Razorso Tweezers• By Applicationo Meno Women• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.• L’Oréal Paris• Cire France LLC• Reckitt Benckiser• Linco Care Ltd.• SIMPLE USE Beauty• Procter & Gamble• Jolen Beauty• Sue Ismiel and Daughters (Nads)• Sally Hansen*List is not exhaustiveKey Benefits of this Report:• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Men’s Grooming Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-mens-grooming-products-market • Global Skin Care Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-skin-care-market • Electric Shaver Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/electric-shavers-market About Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI)Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 