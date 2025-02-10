GorillaTech™ Secures $2M to Empower SMBs with AI-Powered Fintech in the Trillion-Dollar Data Insights Market

GorillaTech Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fintech innovator GorillaTech ™ has secured $2 million in pre-seed funding to revolutionize financial solutions for SMBs. With XAiLES™ and the GorillaPay™ platform, the company delivers AI-driven insights and streamlined payments, empowering small businesses with enterprise-level tools. Backed by a world-class team of technology experts, including product architects, data scientists, blockchain specialists, and UI/UX designers, GorillaTech™ is set to redefine how SMBs operate in a data-driven economy.Small businesses face unique challenges where even minor missteps can have devastating consequences. GorillaTech™ eliminates this stress by providing AI-powered tools to enhance operations, optimize payments, and secure data with blockchain. The company’s mission is to level the playing field, delivering actionable insights that drive efficiency, smarter decision-making, and sustainable growth.GorillaTech™ is led by Founder & CEO Steven Saxton, an entrepreneur with 35+ years of experience in entertainment, technology, and finance. A UC Berkeley Haas Executive alumnus and MIT Sloan-trained expert in AI, blockchain, and cryptocurrency, he has built and exited multiple ventures. Knighted by Pope John Paul II, Sir Steven has produced 48 films, including the Oscar-nominated Lone Survivor and the Golden Globe-winning The Kids Are Alright, and contributed to over 100 television projects."My experience in entertainment, technology, and finance has shaped my belief in innovation and storytelling—both central to GorillaTech’s mission." – Sir Steven SaxtonKatherine Saxton, Co-Founder & Chief Experience & AI Officer (CXAO),leads GorillaTech’s AI-driven solutions and user experience strategy. With executive roles at Starbucks, Hollywood Studios, Green Gorilla, and Models International, she has a proven track record of guiding teams from concept to market. "SMBs face challenges that large enterprises easily overcome. My experience has shown me the transformative power of data—but also how often SMBs are excluded. GorillaTech delivers AI-driven solutions that empower SMBs not just to compete, but to lead, fundamentally transforming how they operate and grow." – Katherine SaxtonCo-Founder & Chief Strategist Lee Daley brings a wealth of knowledge as a global business leader from his roles as CEO, Chairman, and CSO of advertising companies like Saatchi & Saatchi and McCann-Erickson and as a Silicon Valley founder and tech entrepreneur. He has served on the boards and as an advisor to the CEOs of companies in fintech, AI, tech, and software services, including the NYSE-listed fund Destiny XYZ, Global Logic, and Equidate/Forge Global. He advised leading global companies such as Amex, Visa, Microsoft, Apple, Coca-Cola, and Nestle on strategy and marketing. At GorillaTech, he shapes strategy, resources design and technology teams, and partners closely with its founders.CTO Tarun Tyagi leads GorillaTech’s AI and blockchain innovations. With 16+ years in SaaS, AI, and fintech, he has deployed generative AI, predictive analytics, and deep learning at scale. An IIT Delhi-trained data scientist and Indian School of Business alumnus, Tarun specializes in scalable AI architectures for SMBs.100+ million SMBs worldwide face limited financial insights and high transaction fees, losing up to 20% of their profits. GorillaTech™ is addressing this trillion-dollar market with solutions that reduce costs, boost sales, and enhance customer experiences. The company initially targets 1.1 million U.S. SMBs with up to 100 employees and $100 million in revenue.With $2 million in funding—including $800,000 from Founder Steven Saxton—GorillaTech™ is accelerating innovation in AI-powered financial solutions."XAiLES™ transforms raw data into actionable insights, enabling SMBs to focus on growth, not guesswork. With predictive analytics, real-time insights, and blockchain security, it delivers market forecasting, financial clarity, and robust protection—all with plug-and-play simplicity." – Lee Daley, Co-Founder & Chief StrategistGorillaTech’s long-term goal is to support climate mitigation and clean water initiatives.

