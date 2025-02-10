Freedom Energy and Walden Renewables Development Announce Full Subscription of Solar Project in Eversource Territory, NH

Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations.

AUBURN, NH, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Energy Logistics (Freedom Energy) and Walden Renewables Development are pleased to announce the complete subscription of Walden’s 5 MW solar project situated in Chester, NH. In Q4 2023, Walden engaged Freedom Energy to manage the off-take and administration of their asset within New Hampshire’s Group Net Metering (GNM) Program."Walden is very pleased to continue to grow the renewable energy landscape in New Hampshire. Renewable projects such as these generate strong local revenue, create jobs, and help rate payers manage ever increasing utility bills," stated Henry Weitzner, CEO of Walden. "Partnering with the local team at Freedom Energy was a strategic decision, and along with the support from local communities, Freedom Energy was essential in bringing this project to completion. The cooperation and dedication from all parties involved has been vital."“We are excited to see the full subscription of the solar project in Chester, NH,” stated Bart Fromuth, CEO of Freedom Energy. “This milestone is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative energy solutions that benefit our clients and the environment.”According to New Hampshire law, only political subdivisions can serve as group net metering off-takers or members for projects with a production capacity between 1 and 5 MW. Coos County and Manchester Water Works are collaborating with Freedom Energy and Walden on this project. It is anticipated that the array will become operational in 2026 or 2027, subject to the interconnection queue."To bridge the gap between clients signing solar agreements and the actual project completion, Freedom Energy provides an innovative, unique solution ensuring uninterrupted benefits even before the solar asset is operational,” stated Fromuth. “We developed Freedom’s Hydro + Solar program to assist our off takers in spanning the often-multi-year gap between signing solar group net metering agreements and the actual construction and interconnection of the array.”While Manchester Water Works and Coos County await the activation of their array, both entities will receive and benefit from GNM rebates provided by Freedom Energy's qualified hydro generators, as part of the Hydro + Solar program."Coos County has participated in hydro group net metering through Freedom for several years, but the solar project will further enhance the County’s financial advantage," stated Coos County Administrator Mark Brady. "We anticipate the project's completion and the beneficial impact it will have on Coos."About Freedom Energy LogisticsFounded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a satellite office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. Freedom Energy has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America in 2017, 2018, and 2024; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine, Stay Work Play’s Coolest Company for Young Professionals; and has received multiple Business Excellence Awards. For more information, visit www.felpower.com About Walden Renewables Development LLCWalden Renewables Development is a multi-technology, geographically diversified renewable energy company developing a 9 GW pipeline of solar, wind and battery projects across the US. CEO Henry Weitzner and CDO Jack Kenworthy founded Walden in 2018 following decades of experience in the renewable energy, power, and finance industries. Walden is leveraging its deep knowledge and track record of success as it evolves into a leading national IPP. www.waldenrenewables.com

